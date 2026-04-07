en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Markets News Report Technology
April 07, 2026

Wintermute: Bitcoin Holds Around $67K Ahead Of Hormuz Strait Deadline

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 07, 2026 at 10:30 am Updated: April 07, 2026 at 9:56 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 07, 2026 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Bitcoin remains around $67K as institutional buying slows, with markets focused on the upcoming Hormuz Strait deadline, creating potential for significant volatility.

Bitcoin Holds $67K As Institutional Flows Ease Ahead Of Hormuz Deadline

Algorithmic trading firm Wintermute released its latest market report, noting that last week illustrated the full spectrum of outcomes the market is attempting to price. The S&P 500 posted a 3.4% gain, marking its best week since November, though the path to that recovery was highly volatile.

Tuesday saw significant optimism after Iran’s president indicated a willingness to end the conflict if Tehran received security guarantees. The S&P 500 jumped approximately 2.9%, achieving its strongest session since May, while Brent crude retreated from around $111 per barrel to $105.

However, this momentum was short-lived. Wednesday’s primetime address from former U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a continuation of military pressure, stating the war was “nearing completion” but promising further strikes on Iran over the next two to three weeks. WTI crude rose 11% on Thursday, closing above $111, Brent climbed above $112, and Asian markets experienced sharp declines, with the Nikkei falling 2.1% and the Kospi down 3.9%.

The following day brought additional military escalations, including the downing of an F-15 in Iran, a second U.S. aircraft crash near the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian attacks on Gulf refineries. A virtual summit involving 40 countries failed to produce results. Trump subsequently threatened to target Iranian infrastructure if the Strait was not reopened by 8 p.m. ET, while also suggesting a potential deal could be reached by Monday. Axios reported discussions of a possible 45-day ceasefire framework.

Early Monday trading in Japan and South Korea responded positively to ceasefire reports, with Brent crude around $110. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.36%, up 40 basis points since the conflict began, and swaps indicate no probability of a rate change at the April 28–29 FOMC meeting. OPEC+’s planned 206,000 bpd supply increase for May is largely offset by continued disruptions in the Strait, currently operating at 95% below pre-war levels.

Crypto Markets Show Resilience Despite Macro Volatility

In digital assets, Bitcoin recorded a 2% gain for the week, lagging other major risk assets such as Ethereum (+4.2%) and the Nasdaq (+4.0%), while remaining resilient around $67,000. Institutional demand remains a key support factor, with ETFs and corporate treasury holdings contributing to net positive flows despite recent signs of institutional fatigue. Ethereum saw gains supported by staking yields, whereas Solana fell below $80 following a $285 million exploit of the Drift Protocol.

As of the latest trading, Bitcoin is priced at $68,422, down 1.3% in 24 hours, while Ethereum trades at $2,080, down 2.86%. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.34 trillion, a 1.55% decline over the last day, with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.94 billion, up 2.93%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

Beyond The Buzzwords: HSC Cannes Panel Explores How Tokenization, AI, And Regulation Are Reshaping Institutional Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

Anthropic Expands Partnership With Google And Broadcom To Add Multiple Gigawatts Of Next-Gen Compute Capacity

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

Aave’s Stani Kulechov Responds To Chaos Labs Exit, Confirms Continuation Of Two-Layer Risk Management And LlamaRisk Transition

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

The Quantum Clock Is Ticking Faster. Crypto Needs To Prepare Now

by Alisa Davidson
April 06, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape
Interview Business Markets Technology
From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now
Opinion Technology
AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
Beyond The Buzzwords: HSC Cannes Panel Explores How Tokenization, AI, And Regulation Are Reshaping Institutional Crypto
Hack Seasons Interview Lifestyle Technology
Beyond The Buzzwords: HSC Cannes Panel Explores How Tokenization, AI, And Regulation Are Reshaping Institutional Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response
News Report Technology
Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.