Wikimedia Expands Collaborations With Amazon, Meta, Microsoft On AI Data Access

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Wikipedia marks 25 years by partnering with major AI companies to provide human-curated data for model training, highlighting its role in powering AI.

Nonprofit organization behind the Wikipedia free-content encyclopedia, Wikimedia Foundation, announced that the project has turned 25, marking a quarter-century of providing reliable, human-curated knowledge to users worldwide. In conjunction with its 25th anniversary, Wikipedia unveiled partnerships with several AI companies, including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, and Perplexity.

Through Wikimedia Enterprise, these companies will pay to access Wikipedia’s data for the development and training of AI models, offering an alternative to web scraping.

Wikimedia noted that these partnerships were formalized over the past year but had not been publicly disclosed until now. According to the organization, all participating companies use Wikimedia Enterprise to integrate human-governed knowledge into their platforms at scale.

These tech firms join existing partners such as Ecosia, Pleias, ProRata, and Google, the latter being one of Wikimedia Enterprise’s first collaborators in 2022.

Wikipedia’s content powers generative AI chatbots, search engines, voice assistants, and other technologies. The long-term development of AI and technology platforms relies on sustaining projects like Wikipedia, which provide the human knowledge foundational to these systems.

AI Boom Raises Questions Over Use Of Human-Generated Content

The recent surge in AI has brought data rights to the forefront, sparking legal and ethical questions about the use of human-generated content from platforms such as Wikipedia and Reddit.

Last year, Elon Musk introduced Grokipedia, an AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia. Marketed by him as less biased and “anti-woke,” Grokipedia features entries generated entirely by xAI’s large language model, Grok.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

