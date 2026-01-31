Why Stablecoins Are Becoming The Backbone Of Global Money Movement

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stablecoins are rapidly evolving from niche crypto assets into a global digital payment infrastructure, enabling faster, cheaper, and programmable cross-border transactions with growing adoption by institutions, merchants, and regulators.

he future of digital payments is fast being redefined in the stablecoin infrastructure sector, whereby settlements occur more quickly, at reduced costs, and are accessible globally. Previously, stablecoins were mainly used as a crypto-trading and a speculative activity, but now they become the subject of the leading discussions of payment giants, regulators, banks, and innovators in the field of fintech.

As transaction volumes rise, alliances with traditional financial infrastructure are established, and regulation frameworks become more transparent, 2026 might be the year that stablecoins become more than just a niche digital asset, but rather a commodity payment infrastructure.

The use of stablecoins is no longer limited to decentralized exchanges and crypto traders, but it is now starting to take a central position in the payment networks of the world and institutional finance.

Stablecoins Dominating the Blockchain Scene

The statistics of several market reports indicate that the volume of stablecoin transactions has increased to tens of trillions every year due to corporate settlements, international money transfers, and merchant payments that could bypass the slow legacy rails.

Analysts believe that this trend is only going to pick up speed as stablecoin infrastructure is ready and regulatory models such as the MiCA regulation proposed by the EU and the GENIUS Act proposed by the U.S. offer institutions adopting digital payment systems the governance it deserves.

Systems to support the work of stablecoins have shifted their emphasis to institutional-caliber software stacks that can support complicated compliance, liquidity management, and settlement. Companies such as Fireblocks and BitGo have emerged as fact-of-life issuers, custodians, and stablecoin transaction processors, processing a large share of stablecoin outflow globally successfully and fulfilling anti-money-laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards.

Meanwhile, stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular as a merchant and consumer payment system, allowing almost instant payment and the transfer of value across borders. The cryptocurrency exchange OKX in Singapore, for instance, created a system that enables users to pay with stablecoins at GrabPay terminals, which are converted into a stablecoin pegged to Singapore dollars before redemption, which can be seen as an example of this in the real world, at the point of sale.

Global Payments Giants Embrace Stablecoin Infrastructure

Major payment networks are changing with this change. Visa is one of the largest payment processors in the world, and it is actively working on incorporating stablecoin settlement into its current rails. It has already recorded increasing volumes annually through its ecosystem. Although a relatively minuscule portion of Visa’s total payment volume, stablecoin settlements have already hit an annual run rate of billions of dollars, and these volumes keep increasing as more banks and other fintechs roll out stablecoin services.

In addition to settlement pilots, Visa has also started to enable the use of various stablecoins on various blockchain networks, where they can be converted into fiat and settled in more than 25 different currencies. This multi-chain support is a historic milestone in the development of the stablecoin infrastructure in the mainstream financial services sphere and indicates the increased institutional trust in the dependability and scale of on-chain payments.

This institutional adoption does not apply to settlement platforms only. A purchase of the stablecoin issuance, custody, and payout API Bridge by Stripe highlighted a strategic move toward the entire company switching to offering a stablecoin as one of the biggest merchant payment enablers worldwide incorporated it into developer and merchant tools. Bridge allows issuance, conversion, and payout of stablecoins with inbuilt compliance, and it represents a novel on- and off-chain infrastructure layer of global trade.

Financial institutions are also venturing into the space in earnest. European banks and fintechs, including ING and UniCredit, have stated that they will roll out a MiCAR-conformant euro-denominated stablecoin, which would facilitate 24/7 settlement of payments across the entire financial ecosystem of the block. The project emphasizes the transformation of legacy institutions to concentrate on digital settlement layers based on blockchain standards to ensure that the organizations stay competitive.

Stablecoin Infrastructure Beyond Payments: Programmability and Treasury Use

Stablecoins are not just digital money but programmable money that can be used to provide new payment experiences and financial products. Online applications and exchanges are integrating the flows of stablecoins into their platforms, enabling instant and automatic payment settlements without the involvement of traditional banking intermediaries. This covers such use cases as payroll automation, global remittances, supply-chain finance, and automated treasury settlements, which minimize friction and intermediaries in the value transfer across borders.

The programmable aspect of stablecoins is also a source of AI-based financial agent innovation, where automated systems transact on behalf of users and businesses to settle their debts without human oversight. This trend is likely to increase in 2026 when businesses will explore smart contract-based payment infrastructure to minimize the manual process and the time of settlement.

Business-to-business (B2B) settlement corridors are realized through infrastructure. Stablecoins also provide business-to-business (B2B) settlement corridors bypassing legacy correspondent banking systems. The advantages are that these options provide quicker and less expensive transfers across the global borders, with settlement time being in seconds as opposed to days, which will be appealing to multinational companies and international supply-chain processes.

The use of payments based on stablecoins by retailers is also gaining traction. Stablecoin-linked cards, which are issued by fintechs, enable users to use stablecoins directly at merchants without having to actually convert tokens to fiat. This connects on-chain wallets to the real-world consumer transactions and essentially makes balances of crypto into used digital cash. The industry projections indicate that the products can be widely adopted in the year 2026, particularly with the increased regulatory clarity and acceptance by merchants.

Although stablecoins have recently been used by traders, anecdotal evidence shows increasing use for small payments and remittances, especially in markets with substandard banking systems. In Latin America, an example is that stablecoins constitute a significant part of remittances and digital payments, with lower cost and virtually instant access to financial services for the underbanked.

Regulatory Progress and Risks Ahead

The development of infrastructure is not enough without a favourable regulatory environment. Regulator pressure is focused on creating effective governance of the issuance, custody, and redemption of stablecoins, which is a requirement before the wide adoption of institutional integration. Other nations, such as the United Kingdom, are strategizing specific regulatory frameworks of stablecoins in 2026 that may contribute to the additional legitimacy of their application in financial systems.

Stablecoins are on the upswing, but there are still risks. Major financial institutions have expressed concerns relating to reserve transparency, liquidity risk, and the possibility of stablecoins causing the diversion of funds from traditional banking deposits. Such problems are indicative of the necessity to have a strong infrastructure that ensures redemption, transparency, and reduction of risks.

The dual aspect of stablecoins is also emphasized by geopolitical pressure. They create the possibility of making payments efficiently, but on the other hand, they can be abused. According to a recent investigative report, the central bank of Iran leveraged the use of stablecoin transactions to conduct a large amount of value, casting doubt on the regulation and compliance with international regulations.

With the world of 2026 continuing, the stablecoin infrastructure will be a part of the digital payment landscape, connecting blockchain innovation to the real-life financial systems. Institutional settlement networks, retail payment instruments, and more arise out of the development of stablecoin rails, which are redefining the movement of value across borders and sectors.

Stablecoins, be they integrated into merchant services or driving the work of the treasury, or facilitating programmable economic interaction, are opening up the opportunity to experience a future where digital payments can be fast, cheap, and accessible everywhere in the world.

This path toward speculative crypto assets to the underlying payment infrastructure is indicative of more widespread acceptance, even by banks, regulators, or global platforms. In case these trends persist, stablecoins might restructure the framework of money movement on the planet closer than ever previously, connecting the digital and traditional economy into one another.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

