Who Will Control On-Chain Identity? The Top 10 Networks Leading The 2026 Race

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In 2026, on-chain identity will be out of the experimental phase and much more of a commercial activity. It is no longer merely a matter of proving a wallet to have been possessed by a man.

In 2026, on-chain identity will be out of the experimental phase and much more of a commercial activity. It is no longer merely a matter of proving a wallet to have been possessed by a man.

It is regarding the construction of identity rails capable of supporting login, reputation, compliance, and rewards, as well as access control and even AI-era evidence of personhood, without the need to compel users to submit all of their personal information. The category was defined by the Ethereum decentralized identity playbook, although more recent groups of identity-first networks are now attempting to own the infrastructure layer itself.

One of the most recognizable brands in the industry is World, as it is associated with a wider consumer network at a young age. Their message remains very basic and strong, demonstrating that you are a distinct human without disclosing your personal information, and then utilizing that identity within a developing app and payments system.

World claims to have users in 160 countries in 2026, with World App and World Chain helping it cement its growth beyond the initial biometric verification story. Scale is what makes the World relevant. Its distribution and developer tooling, mixed with user onboarding, have few competitors. That provides it with a legitimate chance of being the default-proof-of-personhood layer of consumer crypto apps.

One of the most evident places of the market direction is Humanity Protocol. It does not position identity as a compliance burden but as a privacy-first trust layer to users and applications. The network is specifically aiming at Sybil resistance, DeFi access, enterprise verification, and password-free identity flows.

Its own 2026 literature is more heavily biased towards real deployment language, particularly in the context of proving humanness, and as little personal information as possible is stored. This makes Humanity Protocol particularly attractive in a market that desires enhanced user verification, not re-running the old Web2 model of data-harvesting.

Moca Chain is more of a serious newcomer since it is not attempting to affix identity to a generic chain. It is positioning itself as a committed identity layer-1 that is based on verifiable credentials, privacy, and chain-agnostic interoperability. Messaging of the network itself is about portable identity, on-chain reputation, identity oracles, and verification via zk.

This is significant since the following stage of on-chain identity is not likely to exist on a single app or chain. It will have to cross game, finance, loyalty, and entertainment ecosystems. The partner-heavy positioning of Moca Chain indicates that it does not wish to be another branded wallet badge but that backend identity fabric.

cheqd has emerged as one of the more plausible infrastructure brands in the field of decentralized identity due to its continued focus on the credential layer rather than the hype cycles. It is based on the network of DID, verifiable credentials, and monetizable trusted data, and updates in 2025 and early 2026 are also a clear step towards the credential infrastructure of AI agents.

It is more than it appears. In a world where on-chain identity drives the human accounts, organizations, and autonomous software in a shared economy, networks such as cheqd might become foundational. It is less retail-focused than World or Humanity, but within the circle of builders, cheqd is becoming more and more reminiscent of more mature choices.

Despite the change of name to Privado ID, previously Polygon ID, it remains one of the most privacy-friendly identity stacks available in the market. It has an advantage due to zero-knowledge proofs and a product architecture that is based on selective disclosure. Simply put, users are able to establish something about themselves without revealing all other things.

The model is increasingly useful in 2026, with regulators, DeFi apps, and businesses seeking solutions to authenticate users without making on-chain identity a nightmare of surveillance. Chain-agnostic and multidevice identity are other recent product messages of Privado that indicate it is attempting to go beyond its Polygon roots and become an identity rail more broadly in Web3.

The project that was previously called Gitcoin Passport is now Human Passport, but in a way, it is a heavyweight since it addressed a feasible issue prior to numerous competitors. It claims over 2 million users, and the platform now supports stamps, real-time verification, and wallet classification to differentiate between human users and bot cluster users.

That usefulness makes it still useful. Some of the competitors are starting to develop grand identity networks, whereas Human Passport already has a recognizable role in grants, airdrops, governance, and anti-abuse workflows. That way, it can be considered one of the most proven identity layers in crypto today.

Galxe is most commonly referred to as a growth and quest platform, yet its identity layer has even less visibility than usual. Galxe Identity Protocol is designed to be a self-sovereign credential framework that is based on zero-knowledge proofs, and the company has been gradually integrating that system into its other ecosystems.

Galxe Passport, on the other hand, provides it with direct consumer-facing identity product with a visible user base. That combination matters. Most identity projects are well-tech, but have poor distribution. Galxe has distribution. As long as it manages to continue converting credentials into useful access, reputation, and engagement mechanisms, it might be one of the more silently powerful identity rails in Web3.

Nomis is driving a slightly variant conception of on-chain identity, which is grounded not on the demonstration of personhood but more on reputation. This is particularly applicable to DeFi, credit, rewards, and access systems, in which the key question is not just whether a wallet is human, but whether or not it has been credibly acting over time.

It has a cross-chain presence that many reputation products do not yet offer, and its data and scoring stack is now supported on over 50 blockchains, Nomis claims. Such a portable on-chain reputation could become as valuable as formal identity attestations in 2026, particularly in ecosystems that are interested in personalized user handling that eschews the use of traditional credit files.

CARV started with gaming and data, and it is rapidly becoming involved in identity discourse. Its higher-level design has focused on CARV ID and identity-based data ownership, and recent material demonstrates it generalizing that reasoning to agent identity as AI and crypto come together.

That presents CARV with an alternative form of upside. As other networks are attempting to demonstrate the identity of the person using it, CARV is also considering ways in which identity is related to behavior, data portability, and machine actors. Should 2026 be the year on-chain identity expands beyond humans and into agent economies, CARV might be among the networks that are poised well to make the transition.

It is unlikely that on-chain identity will have a single victor in the future. The world is a scale, Humanity is momentum, Moca Chain has a purpose-built identity thesis, cheqd has infrastructure depth, Privado has privacy credentials, Human Passport has real anti-Sybil adoption, Galxe has distribution, Nomis has reputation logic, and CARV is opening the door to identity in data and AI economies.

The most likely networks to succeed in 2026 are those that render identity helpful, mobile, and unnoticeable to the point that users do not feel as though they are constantly on-chain executing KYC. The real fight is now there.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

