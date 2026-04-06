Weekly Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin Stabilizes, But Fails To Break Out

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin has entered April doing what it has spent most of this year doing: refusing to trend with any conviction.

Bitcoin has entered April doing what it has spent most of this year doing: refusing to trend with any conviction.

Source: TradingView

On the daily chart, BTC is still boxed inside the same broad mid-range structure that has defined the past several weeks. The market spent another week oscillating between local fear and local relief, but without either side delivering a decisive break. Sellers failed to force a clean move below the lower part of the range, yet buyers also failed to convert the rebound into a proper breakout. That leaves Bitcoin in the familiar position of looking fragile without actually breaking down.

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart tells the shorter-term story more clearly. Early-week weakness pushed price back toward the lower end of the recent range, but the sell-off did not cascade. Instead, BTC stabilized, built a base, and then squeezed higher into the weekend, reclaiming the $69,000 area. That bounce matters less because of its size and more because of what it prevented: another leg lower through the recent floor. For now, the market still looks rotational rather than directional.

That is the theme of the week. Bitcoin is stuck, but it is not unraveling. The inability to break higher keeps sentiment muted, yet the inability to break lower suggests supply is no longer overwhelming demand at these levels. In practical terms, this is still a range market until proven otherwise. Bulls can point to repeated defenses of the downside. Bears can point to every failed push stalling before trend reversal territory. Both are right, which is exactly why price remains trapped.

The drivers behind that indecision were fairly straightforward.

Geopolitics remained the main macro overhang. Continued uncertainty around the US-Iran situation kept oil elevated and preserved the broader risk-off tone that has been capping crypto upside. Bitcoin did bounce when headlines hinted at de-escalation or ceasefire hopes, but those moves never developed into sustained trend continuation. The market is still trading headlines, and that usually produces chop rather than clean direction.

BTC futures aggregate estimated liquidation levels, USD. Source: Coinglass

Positioning also helped explain the late-week rebound. One of the more notable talking points was the concentration of short liquidation risk around the $72,000 area. That gave traders a clear squeeze level to focus on, which helped fuel the idea that any upside extension could accelerate quickly once nearby resistance starts giving way. We have not seen that trigger yet, but the setup is hanging over the market.

BTC realized loss by wallet size. Source: Glassnode

At the same time, broader sentiment stayed fairly weak. Reports of rich Bitcoin holders realizing steep losses through Q1 and data showing bearish social chatter rising to multi-week highs reinforced the sense that conviction remains low. That kind of backdrop does not automatically produce another leg down, though. In range conditions, heavy pessimism can just as easily become fuel for a countertrend squeeze.

Monthly spot Bitcoin ETF flows since October 2025. Source: SoSoValue

The spot-demand picture remains mixed. March brought positive ETF inflows, which helped stabilize the mood after a rough quarter, but the market still does not look like it has rediscovered strong organic momentum. That fits what the chart is showing: enough demand to stop the bleeding, not enough demand to start a real impulsive rally.

Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms sold 3,778 Bitcoin in the first quarter but still has 15,680 on its books. Source: Riot Platforms

Corporate and treasury flows were another drag on confidence. Reports of miner selling and treasury liquidations continued to circulate, reinforcing the idea that some large holders are still using strength to de-risk rather than add exposure. Even if that selling is not catastrophic on its own, it contributes to the market’s inability to build sustained upside.

The more constructive interpretation is that Bitcoin is compressing. Volatility has cooled, the lower end of the range continues to hold, and every bearish narrative so far has failed to produce full capitulation. The longer that continues, the more meaningful the eventual break becomes. The less constructive interpretation is that BTC is merely pausing before another leg lower. That case stays alive as long as bulls cannot reclaim higher resistance and turn it into support.

For now, the charts favor patience over prediction. Bitcoin has entered April stable enough to avoid panic, but not strong enough to inspire trend-following confidence. It is holding together, which is better than collapsing, but range survival is not the same thing as bullish resolution. Until that changes, BTC remains a market caught between exhaustion and hesitation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

