WandrLust Launches AI-Powered Platform To Incentivize Real-World Exploration And Reduce Screen Time

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief WandrLust has launched an AI-powered app that combines location-based verification, an AI guide, and token rewards to encourage real-world exploration, reduce screen time, and build a “presence economy” where physical activity generates value.

WandrLust has launched an AI-powered application designed to reduce screen time and incentivize everyday exploration, combining an AI guide, location verification, and a token-based rewards system to encourage users back into the real world.

The platform frames daily physical activity — walking, visiting local places, exploring new environments — as a consistent practice akin to an exercise routine, tracking and rewarding engagement over time. Central to the experience is Gary the Guide, an AI-driven assistant that surfaces nearby walking routes, lesser-known locations, and local points of interest. The company describes it as an early agentic AI application, with planned expansions into wellbeing analytics, integrated wallets, payments, and broader ecosystem rewards over the next six months.

The app operates on two reward tracks. WANDR Points are earned through GPS-verified real-world activity and redeemable for rewards and experiences within the network. The AFK Token, built on the Base network, functions as a utility token supporting creator rewards, community participation, and brand-driven incentives tied to verified activity.

Singapore Partnership Targets Sustainable Tourism And Global Expansion

In order to power its agentic AI infrastructure, WandrLust has partnered with Singapore-based deep tech company ZKAGI, placing Singapore at the center of the platform’s global launch. The partnership positions the app as a potential tool for tourism boards and destinations seeking to drive sustainable visitor flow and measurable footfall to high-value locations.

The concept sits within what WandrLust calls a “presence economy” — a model where user engagement is measured by time spent in real-world environments rather than digital attention metrics. The framing draws on DataReportal’s Digital 2025 Global Overview Report, which found that global internet users spend an average of 6 hours and 38 minutes online daily.

“Adventure isn’t escape,” said Murray Scarce, Co-founder of WandrLust. “It’s how you disconnect, see the bigger picture and reconnect with yourself. We wanted to build technology that encourages people to step away from screens and rediscover the world around them.”

The long-term objective is a global, AI-guided exploration platform where real-world movement generates measurable value for users, creators, and communities alike.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

