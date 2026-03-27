Visa-Stripe Stablecoin Push, Coinbase-Circle Expansion & AI-Crypto Alliances Lead Late-March Deals

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto partnerships this week focused on stablecoin payments, institutional infrastructure, and emerging AI-blockchain integration, highlighting execution over experimentation.

The past seven days saw crypto partnerships concentrate around stablecoin payments, institutional infrastructure, and emerging AI-blockchain convergence. Unlike earlier weeks focused on broad ecosystem programs, this period emphasized execution—real integrations between fintech giants, exchanges, and infrastructure providers.

Stablecoins remained the dominant theme, with major payment companies deepening their exposure to blockchain rails. At the same time, exchanges and issuers expanded distribution and custody capabilities, signaling continued maturation of crypto-financial plumbing. A secondary but notable trend was the rise of AI-linked blockchain collaborations, hinting at a new frontier for decentralized compute and data markets.

Together, these partnerships reinforce a broader narrative: crypto is increasingly embedded into existing financial and technological systems, with less emphasis on disruption and more on augmentation.

Visa Expands Stablecoin Settlement Partnerships with Stripe and Circle

Visa strengthened its position in digital payments by expanding stablecoin settlement collaborations with Stripe and Circle, in a move announced in the past week. The partnership focuses on enabling merchants and businesses to settle transactions using USDC across multiple blockchain networks, improving speed and reducing cross-border friction.

Stripe integrates Visa’s settlement infrastructure into its merchant stack, allowing businesses to opt into stablecoin-based settlements without needing deep crypto expertise. Circle, as the issuer of USDC, provides the liquidity layer and compliance framework necessary for institutional usage.

The collaboration builds on Visa’s earlier pilots but pushes toward broader commercial deployment. The companies emphasized that stablecoins can complement existing payment systems, with one executive noting the goal is to ensure digital dollars “work at global scale” while maintaining reliability.

This partnership is significant because it aligns three major players across payments, fintech, and crypto issuance. It also reflects increasing confidence in stablecoins as a legitimate settlement layer rather than just a trading instrument. As regulatory clarity improves, such integrations could make stablecoin payments a default option for global commerce, especially in regions where traditional banking rails remain slow or expensive.

Coinbase Deepens Integration with Circle to Scale Institutional USDC Usage

Coinbase and Circle expanded their long-standing partnership this week with new initiatives aimed at increasing institutional adoption of USDC. The collaboration centers on improving liquidity access, expanding custody solutions, and enabling more seamless fiat-to-stablecoin conversion for large clients.

Coinbase will enhance its institutional platform to support deeper USDC integration across trading, custody, and payments. Circle, meanwhile, continues to position USDC as a fully regulated digital dollar, emphasizing transparency and reserve backing.

The companies highlighted that demand for stablecoins is being driven by real-world use cases such as treasury management, cross-border payments, and on-chain finance. An executive suggested that institutions increasingly view USDC as “a trusted bridge between traditional finance and blockchain systems.”

This move reinforces Coinbase’s strategy to diversify beyond trading revenue by embedding itself in stablecoin infrastructure. For Circle, it strengthens distribution through one of the largest U.S.-based exchanges.

The expanded partnership comes amid rising competition in the stablecoin market, particularly from fintech and banking entrants. By doubling down on institutional use cases, Coinbase and Circle aim to solidify USDC’s role as a core building block in tokenized finance, especially as more assets and payment flows move on-chain.

Binance Partners with AI Infrastructure Firms to Explore Decentralized Compute

Binance announced a new set of partnerships with AI infrastructure providers to explore decentralized compute networks powered by blockchain technology. The initiative focuses on enabling distributed GPU access, data sharing, and AI model training through tokenized incentives.

The collaboration brings together blockchain infrastructure and AI startups to create marketplaces where users can contribute computing power and earn rewards. Binance provides the ecosystem support, liquidity, and user base needed to scale such networks.

Executives involved in the initiative indicated that the goal is to make AI resources more accessible, describing the vision as creating systems where “compute becomes as open and tradable as digital assets.”

This partnership reflects a growing convergence between AI and crypto, where blockchains serve as coordination layers for decentralized resource allocation. While still early-stage, the model has the potential to challenge centralized cloud providers by offering more flexible and cost-efficient alternatives.

For Binance, the move expands its ecosystem beyond financial services into emerging tech infrastructure. It also aligns with broader industry trends where AI is becoming a key narrative alongside tokenization and payments. If successful, such partnerships could unlock new utility for crypto networks beyond purely financial applications.

Ripple Partners with Middle Eastern Banks for Cross-Border Payment Expansion

Ripple expanded its footprint in the Middle East through new partnerships with regional banks focused on cross-border payments and remittances. The collaboration leverages RippleNet and its liquidity solutions to enable faster and cheaper international transactions.

Participating banks will integrate Ripple’s technology to streamline settlement processes, reducing reliance on correspondent banking networks. The solution uses blockchain to provide near-instant transfers while maintaining compliance with local regulations.

Ripple representatives emphasized that the Middle East represents a high-growth corridor for payments innovation, noting that the aim is to deliver systems that “combine speed, transparency, and regulatory alignment.”

Governments and financial institutions in the Middle East have been actively exploring blockchain for payments, trade finance, and digital currencies.

For Ripple, the deal strengthens its position as a leading provider of blockchain-based payment infrastructure. It also highlights how crypto companies are finding growth opportunities outside the U.S., where regulatory uncertainty persists.

Overall, the partnership underscores the continued relevance of blockchain in solving real-world financial inefficiencies, particularly in cross-border payments where traditional systems remain costly and slow.

Fireblocks Partners with Global Banks to Expand Tokenization and Custody Services

Fireblocks entered into new partnerships with several global banks this week to expand its digital asset custody and tokenization services. The collaboration focuses on enabling banks to securely manage cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets.

Through Fireblocks’ infrastructure, banks can offer clients services such as asset issuance, settlement, and secure storage. The platform integrates compliance tools and risk management features, making it suitable for regulated financial institutions.

Executives involved in the partnerships highlighted that tokenization is becoming a key priority, with one noting that financial institutions are preparing for a future where “assets move seamlessly across blockchain networks.”

This development reflects a broader trend of traditional banks adopting crypto infrastructure rather than building it from scratch. By partnering with established providers like Fireblocks, they can accelerate time to market while maintaining security and compliance standards.

The partnership also signals growing institutional interest in tokenized assets, including bonds, funds, and real estate. As these markets develop, custody and infrastructure providers will play a critical role in enabling adoption.

For Fireblocks, the deals reinforce its position as a leading backend provider in the crypto ecosystem, powering the institutional layer of blockchain finance.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

