Vietnam Government Prepares Restrictions On Foreign Crypto Platforms As Local Exchange Pilot Begins

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Vietnam is set to restrict citizens from trading on overseas crypto platforms while launching a pilot program for licensed domestic exchanges, with five companies already passing initial government screening.

Vietnamese companies are intensifying their efforts to launch the country’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, as the government moves to regulate trading on foreign platforms. This is part of a broader initiative to curb the flow of capital through overseas exchanges and establish a more controlled environment for crypto trading within one of the world’s most active crypto markets.

The Vietnamese government is planning to roll out a pilot program for domestically operated digital asset exchanges as early as this month. A government resolution issued in February outlines this move as a critical step toward tightening oversight of crypto trading and managing capital flows more effectively.

According to a document from the Ministry of Finance dated March 12th, five companies have passed the initial qualification round. These companies include affiliates of three private Vietnamese banks—Techcombank, VPBank, and LPBank—as well as the stockbroker VIX Securities and the Sun Group, one of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerates. Sun Group and VPBank have confirmed their applications, though the other firms have not yet commented on the matter. A ministry spokesperson confirmed the government’s ongoing work in this area but refrained from discussing specific applicants.

Government Push To Regulate Crypto Trading And Capital Flows

Vietnam has become one of the world’s most active crypto markets, ranking fourth globally in the latest Global Crypto Adoption Index from blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The firm estimated that transactions involving Vietnamese traders surpassed $200 billion in the year leading up to June 2022. However, authorities have become increasingly concerned about the use of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, fearing the risks associated with unregulated capital outflows. As a result, the Ministry of Finance is drafting new rules that would prohibit Vietnamese nationals from trading on overseas platforms, further tightening control over the nation’s financial ecosystem.

This move comes at a time when Vietnam is dealing with an underdeveloped corporate bond market and a stock exchange that remains classified as frontier. These limitations have driven many domestic investors to seek alternative investment vehicles like gold and real estate. In fact, gold in Vietnam is traded at a premium of around 10% above global benchmarks, and the housing market has experienced periodic speculation, reflecting the scarcity of attractive, regulated investment opportunities for the local population.

Domestic Exchanges Seen As Key To Strengthening Vietnam’s Digital Economy

Although cryptocurrencies are not explicitly banned in Vietnam, they are not recognized as money or a legal means of payment. This lack of formal recognition has led many Vietnamese traders to use overseas centralized exchanges such as Binance, OKX, and Bybit.

Binance dominates the local market, accounting for more than 80% of exchange usage among Vietnamese traders, while Bybit and other platforms hold smaller shares. In terms of activity, Vietnamese users generate substantial traffic and trading volumes on these platforms, with tens of millions of visits recorded and the country ranking among the top global markets for Binance by trading volume.

These platforms are not used solely for speculative trading but also function as a financial infrastructure. Many users rely on peer-to-peer services to convert Vietnamese dong into stablecoins, enabling participation in global crypto markets.

Some experts suggest that successful domestic cryptocurrency exchanges in Vietnam could help retain transaction fees within the country and support the development of the nation’s digital financial services industry. Such a move could contribute to state budget revenues while promoting the growth of the domestic digital economy. However, the legal framework for cryptocurrencies in Vietnam remains incomplete, particularly regarding supervision, taxation, and risk management.

Vietnam is among a number of countries that are imposing restrictions on access to overseas cryptocurrency platforms for reasons tied to financial stability, capital flows and regulatory oversight. In China, domestic banks and payment providers are prohibited from supporting crypto trading, and foreign exchanges are instructed not to serve Chinese users. Thailand enforces site blocks, criminal complaints, and tighter rules on who can operate digital-asset services, while India requires offshore platforms to register locally and imposes strict KYC, reporting, and tax obligations that limit cross-border trading. Indonesia mandates local registration and compliance with asset approval, AML/CFT rules, and tax regimes for foreign exchanges.

Common enforcement tools across these jurisdictions include geoblocking, bank restrictions, fines, and mandatory local compliance, often deployed in combination depending on regulatory authority and technical capacity. These measures are taken as governments seek to integrate digital asset trading into regulated financial systems rather than leave activity fully offshore.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

