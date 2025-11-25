VeChain And Rekord Partner To Advance RWA Tokenization And Support EU Digital Product Passport Compliance

In Brief VeChain has partnered with Rekord to advance tokenization infrastructure and deliver Digital Product Passports that support EU ESPR regulations, supply chain transparency, and RWA integration.

Blockchain platform VeChain announced a strategic partnership with Rekord aimed at advancing tokenization infrastructure for real-world assets (RWAs).

The collaboration combines VeChain’s energy-efficient blockchain with Rekord’s API-driven trust layer, which ensures that data streams are tamper-resistant while requiring minimal integration effort. This allows enterprises to record logs, documents, and product events on-chain without altering the user experience or overhauling existing systems.

For VeChain, the partnership strengthens its position in supply chain transparency, product authentication, and sustainability reporting. For Rekord, VeChain serves as the preferred public blockchain partner, providing clients with a reliable, enterprise-oriented network suitable for high-value and regulated applications.

In Europe, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) will introduce Digital Product Passports (DPPs), linking product information directly to compliance, sustainability standards, and circular economy objectives. Through this partnership, VeChain and Rekord will offer the infrastructure that enables manufacturers and brands to capture and validate key product and process data at its origin using Rekord’s trust layer, anchor proofs on the VeChainThor blockchain for permanent and verifiable records, and comply with upcoming DPP, sustainability, and supply chain regulations without disrupting current workflows.

Rekord’s V1 API is already live in production with full multi-chain support, and the initial transactions on the VeChain network have been successfully completed, providing customers with an immediate solution to integrate existing systems and devices with an enterprise-ready blockchain backend.

VeChain To Power Digital Product Passports Ahead Of EU ESPR Regulations In 2026

As large businesses prepare to comply with ESPR regulations starting in 2026, the timing aligns with blockchain’s increasing integration into the mainstream economy, bridging emerging technology with the practical demands of the real-world economy. VeChain’s robust technical infrastructure positions its blockchain as a strong foundation for enterprise-grade Digital Product Passports (DPPs), offering scalability, sustainability, and readiness for long-term regulatory requirements. Rekord’s DPP-as-a-service leverages VeChain’s established capabilities in supply chain transparency and extends them into integrated sustainability reporting for one of the most advanced economic regions globally.

The next stage involves the tokenization and digitization of products entering the European Union, meeting real regulatory obligations and realizing the concept of Real-World Assets (RWAs) that generate tangible on-chain value.

Founded in 2015, VeChain is a purpose-built Layer 1 public blockchain designed for real-world applications. It combines enterprise-ready infrastructure, a dual token model, and predictable transaction costs to support initiatives in supply chain transparency, tokenization, and sustainability. With over 5 million users and more than 350 applications deployed on VeChainThor, global enterprises and developers rely on VeChain to anchor verifiable data, enable circular business models, and bring Web3 functionality to everyday use cases.

Recently, VeChain launched the Hayabusa upgrade, which is expected to transition the consensus mechanism to Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), enhance decentralization, and revise tokenomics.

