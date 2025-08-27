Valour Launches Eight New Altcoin ETPs On Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market

In Brief DeFi Technologies’ Valour has launched eight new SEK-denominated ETPs on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, offering regulated exposure to a range of digital assets including SHIB, PI, ONDO, CRO, MNT, VET, ENA, and TIA.

DeFi Technologies Inc., a financial technology company focused on connecting traditional capital markets with decentralized finance (DeFi), announced that its subsidiary Valour Inc., along with Valour Digital Securities Limited, has launched eight new SEK-denominated exchange-traded products (ETPs) on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market.

The new offerings include Valour Shiba Inu (SHIB) SEK ETP, Valour Pi (PI) SEK ETP, Valour Ondo (ONDO) SEK ETP, Valour Cronos (CRO) SEK ETP, Valour Mantle (MNT) SEK ETP, Valour VeChain (VET) SEK ETP, Valour Ethena (ENA) SEK ETP, and Valour Celestia (TIA) SEK ETP.

Each ETP provides regulated, exchange-traded exposure to its respective digital asset through standard brokerage accounts and carries a management fee of 1.9 percent.

Valour Shiba Inu ETP offers exposure to a widely held community token with a growing ecosystem of applications. Valour Pi ETP represents the native token of the Pi Network, which aims to broaden access to cryptocurrency. Valour Ondo ETP is tied to Ondo Finance, a protocol enabling tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and on-chain yield distribution. Valour Cronos ETP tracks the native asset of Cronos, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain supporting payments, DeFi, and consumer applications.

Meanwhile, Valour Mantle ETP is based on the governance token of Mantle, an Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem built for high-throughput, low-cost applications. Valour VeChain ETP offers exposure to VeChain, a Layer 1 blockchain designed for enterprise use cases such as supply-chain management and asset tokenization. Valour Ethena ETP is linked to Ethena, a protocol providing synthetic-dollar and yield infrastructure on Ethereum. Finally, Valour Celestia ETP represents the native token of Celestia, a modular blockchain network offering data-availability layers for scalable rollups.

Valour Expands European ETP Offerings To Over 85 Products, Strengthening Regulated Digital Asset Access

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited provide ETPs that allow both retail and institutional investors to gain regulated and secure exposure to digital assets through standard investment or bank accounts. As part of DeFi Technologies’ asset management division, Valour continues to expand its offerings.

With the latest additions, the company now provides more than 85 ETPs across prominent European exchanges, including Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market, Germany’s Börse Frankfurt, Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange, and Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam, further solidifying its position in regulated digital-asset investment solutions.

