UXLINK Announces New Ecosystem Airdrop For Stakers, Set To Distribute 9 Listed Tokens

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UXLINK has announced the upcoming second round of its ecosystem airdrop, designed to reward UXLINK token stakers with SOLV, SONIC, DUCK, MOZ, DYOR, XOXO, N3, OBT, and PINGO.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider UXLINK has announced the upcoming second round of its ecosystem airdrop, designed to reward UXLINK token stakers. The airdrop is supported by UXLINK’s ecosystem partners and investment fund UFLY Labs, ensuring broader accessibility and sustainability.

UXLINK serves as the primary token within the UXLINK ecosystem, including UXLINK ONE Chain. By distributing rewards through this airdrop, the project aims to provide tangible value to its token holders and strengthen the ecosystem’s overall utility.

During this round, UXLINK will distribute nine different tokens: SOLV, SONIC, DUCK, MOZ, DYOR, XOXO, N3, OBT, and PINGO.

For tokens operating on the Arbitrum network, eligible users will receive direct airdrops to their wallet addresses. Meanwhile, for tokens issued on other blockchains, UXLINK will launch a dedicated claim portal this week, allowing qualifying UXLINK stakers to redeem their rewards. Further details on eligibility criteria and distribution mechanics will be shared soon—participants are encouraged to stay updated for more information.

What Is UXLINK?

It is a Web3 social platform and infrastructure designed to seamlessly integrate social interactions with blockchain technology.

At its core, UXLINK’s Social Growth Layer functions as an infrastructure layer that includes essential features such as chain abstraction, account abstraction, universal gas, and social protocols. These elements create a flexible and scalable foundation, enabling developers and various applications to leverage modular services for more efficient and rapid project growth.

A key component of UXLINK’s innovation is the OAOG Protocol, which introduces advanced functionalities such as account abstraction, a payment engine, optimized cross-chain communication, and a high-performance Layer 2 framework. Supported by the Optimism Stake architecture, this protocol enhances scalability and efficiency, making blockchain interactions more seamless and cost-effective.

Recently, UXLINK unveiled the AI Growth Agent, a tool that combines its Social Growth Layer with the advanced AI capabilities of the DeepSeek AI model. This tool marks the debut of an AI agent specifically designed to automate and accelerate the growth of user projects across social networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson