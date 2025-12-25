USD+ Introduced By Streamflow: A Yield-Bearing Stablecoin For Web3 Treasuries And DeFi Apps

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Streamflow has launched USD+, a US Treasury-backed stablecoin on Solana that distributes daily yield directly to holders, designed for Web3 treasuries, DeFi applications, and crypto-native capital management.

Streamflow, a developer of token management infrastructure, has introduced USD+, a US Treasury-backed stablecoin built on the Solana blockchain that distributes daily yield directly to holders’ wallets. The stablecoin is designed for Web3 companies managing treasuries and crypto-native investors looking to earn returns on idle capital, allowing users to generate yield on stable balances without staking or lockups.

USD+ is supported by short-term US Treasury Bills and operates on M0’s universal stablecoin platform, with reserves held by licensed custodians and independently verified. Unlike traditional models where yield is retained by centralized issuers, USD+ passes the Treasury bill yield directly to holders on-chain as additional tokens.

The stablecoin has been officially announced and will be available soon, with a waitlist open for early access.

USD+: A US Treasury-Backed Stablecoin With Daily On-Chain Yield For Holders

Most stablecoins currently in circulation are backed by yield-generating assets such as Treasury bills, though the generated interest is generally retained by the issuers, as is the case with USDC. USD+ offers a different model by distributing the yield directly to holders.

Users holding USD+ in a Solana wallet can earn a variable yield, currently around 3.6% APY, which is distributed daily on-chain without requiring staking or lockups. This yield rate is subject to change depending on market conditions and prevailing US interest rates. USD+ is designed to maintain a $1 peg while remaining fully interoperable across the Solana DeFi ecosystem.

The stablecoin operates on M0’s infrastructure, where issuers lock verified collateral via the M0 Protocol to mint asset-backed tokens. US Treasury holdings are transparently tracked and continuously monitored by validators to ensure complete backing.

Offering Daily Yield And Full Composability For Web3 Treasuries And DeFi Apps

USD+ is developed for Web3 treasuries and crypto-native capital managers, enabling the management of idle balances while earning yield, facilitating on-chain payroll and contributor payments, and holding capital between deployments without losing composability.

The stablecoin can also serve as a yield-generating settlement asset across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Upon launch, users will be able to convert assets such as USDC, USDT, or fiat into USD+ directly through Streamflow’s platform using supported Solana wallets, with fiat on-ramps expected to accommodate multiple currencies.

Unlike rebasing stablecoins, USD+ is designed to remain fully composable across lending markets, liquidity pools, and other on-chain applications, allowing users to earn yield while maintaining the flexibility of a standard stable asset. As adoption expands, USD+ aims to integrate widely across the Solana ecosystem, supporting lending, liquidity provision, and payment use cases. The stablecoin is anticipated to launch soon, with early access available to users on the waitlist.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

