US Government Introduces USAi Platform To Provide Federal Agencies Secure Access To AI Tools

In Brief The GSA launched USAi, a secure, cloud-based AI evaluation platform enabling federal agencies to safely test, adopt, and integrate generative AI tools while supporting workforce readiness and digital transformation.

US General Services Administration (GSA) has introduced USAi, a secure generative AI evaluation suite designed to allow federal agencies to test and adopt artificial intelligence technologies more efficiently, safely, and without direct cost. Accessible through USAi.gov, the platform provides access to tools such as conversational AI, automated code generation, and document summarization, all within a trusted framework that adheres to federal standards and security requirements.

The initiative aligns with the White House’s America’s AI Action Plan, which seeks to reinforce national leadership in artificial intelligence by modernizing infrastructure, streamlining adoption, and coordinating action across agencies. USAi demonstrates GSA’s broader effort to deliver secure and scalable digital capabilities that support mission modernization and enhance outcomes for the public sector.

Through its structured environment, the platform enables agencies to explore AI functionality, assess performance, and evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of various systems, helping decision-makers determine appropriate pathways for adoption, customization, and integration. The evaluation suite is intended to increase transparency and confidence in emerging technologies while also advancing responsible AI innovation across the federal landscape.

USAi contributes to the government’s AI infrastructure by establishing a shared services platform that prevents redundant efforts and reduces resource duplication. Built on a secure, cloud-based architecture, it provides agencies with a reliable environment for experimentation while supporting the development of scalable, interoperable solutions that align with federal objectives.

The platform also promotes workforce preparedness by offering dashboards and analytics that allow agencies to monitor performance, track maturity, and shape adoption strategies. By consolidating experimentation in a centralized environment, USAi not only supports digital transformation at the agency level but also aids in workforce upskilling, ensuring that federal teams are equipped to engage with AI technologies responsibly and effectively.

OpenAI Partners With US Government To Provide Federal Agencies Access To Advanced AI Models

Federal agencies are increasingly integrating AI into their operations to improve efficiency, enhance security, and support data-driven decision-making. Applications span a wide range of functions, including automated processing of tax returns and benefits, fraud detection, environmental monitoring, customs enforcement, predictive maintenance in defense, and accelerated review of intelligence materials.

For example, organizations such as the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration utilize AI-powered chatbots and document-processing systems to handle routine tasks, including tax return management and benefit claim processing, which helps reduce backlogs and shortens response times.

Recently, AI research organization OpenAI announced a partnership with the US government to provide federal employees with access to its advanced AI models. Under this agreement, participating federal agencies will be able to use OpenAI’s models for a nominal fee of one dollar over the next year, facilitating experimentation and adoption of newest AI technologies across government operations.

