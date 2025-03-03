Unlocking Smarter Web3 Marketing with AI and Cost Per Wallet

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Addressable Co-Founder Dr. Asaf Nadler introduced Cost Per Wallet (CPW) as a key Web3 growth metric, enabling data-driven marketing, optimizing user acquisition, and bridging engagement with adoption through AI, influencer analytics, and smarter ad strategies.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong, Dr. Asaf Nadler, Co-Founder & COO at Addressable, introduced cost per wallet as a game-changing metric for Web3 growth measurement. Addressable is pioneering data-driven marketing in an industry that has long been dominated by hype rather than quantifiable success.

Cost Per Wallet: A Simple Yet Powerful Growth Metric for Web3

One of the biggest challenges in Web3 marketing is the lack of clear performance metrics. While engagement, community discussions, and influencer reach dominate the conversation, concrete data on user acquisition remains scarce. CPW addresses this gap by measuring the cost of driving a wallet-aware user to a website.

This straightforward metric allows businesses to compare campaign effectiveness, optimize marketing strategies, and drive sustainable growth. Asaf sees CPW as a foundational step toward making Web3 marketing more transparent and performance-driven.

While CPW is a crucial metric, other innovative approaches are emerging to further enhance Web3 marketing analytics. Mindshare evaluates user attention on platforms like crypto Twitter, while Spindle considers multi-attribution models, assigning value across different engagement touchpoints like influencers, paid ads, and organic interactions. CPW, according to Asaf, bridges the gap between engagement and adoption, making it particularly relevant for Web3 projects focused on user acquisition.

Measuring Wallet Onboarding Over Impressions

With influencers playing a major role in Web3 adoption, the CPW model introduces a new way to measure their impact. Traditional influencer marketing relies on metrics like impressions and engagement, but in Web3, the real value lies in wallet-aware users who actively participate in the ecosystem.

Addressable’s approach ensures that marketing budgets are optimized toward actual user conversion rather than vanity metrics. By applying CPW to ads, influencer campaigns, conferences, and PR, businesses can accurately measure return on investment (ROI) and allocate resources more effectively.

Addressable’s Roadmap

User acquisition remains a major challenge due to the inherent anonymity of blockchain users. Addressable is addressing this by expanding advertising channels, integrating AI-driven recommendations, and enhancing data analytics to help businesses make smarter marketing decisions. The goal is to simplify the process of identifying, targeting, and converting high-value Web3 users, ensuring that projects can scale efficiently.

AI Agents in Marketing – The Future of Web3 Growth Strategies

AI-driven automation is set to redefine marketing strategies across industries, and Asaf believes Web3 is no exception. AI agents are already transforming how users interact with digital platforms, and their integration into marketing workflows will be equally disruptive.

Addressable is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift by developing AI-powered marketing assistants that allow teams to ask real-time questions, analyze campaign performance, and optimize spending with minimal effort. By leveraging insights from past campaigns run with top Web3 companies, Addressable aims to make marketing more intuitive, efficient, and results-driven.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este