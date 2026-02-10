Two‑Thirds Of Adults View Financial Literacy As An Attractive Trait, OKX Survey Finds

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Financial literacy and comfort with digital finance are increasingly shaping how younger adults judge compatibility and attractiveness in modern dating.

A recent survey conducted by cryptocurrency exchange OKX indicates that financial literacy and familiarity with digital finance tools may influence how people evaluate potential partners. The findings suggest that in contemporary dating culture, understanding personal finance is increasingly viewed as an advantage.

According to the survey, two‑thirds of respondents considered financial knowledge an appealing trait, and only a very small share viewed it negatively. Rising living costs and broader economic uncertainty appear to be shaping expectations, with financial competence interpreted as a marker of stability and long‑term suitability.

The survey highlights that younger adults place particular emphasis on financial literacy. Among Gen Z respondents, more than three‑quarters described money management skills as attractive, with millennials expressing nearly identical views. This pattern suggests that for younger generations, financial understanding is becoming intertwined with perceptions of compatibility and future planning.

Gen Z And Millennials View Digital Finance Familiarity As A Growing Factor In Romantic Preferences

Familiarity with digital finance also plays a role. A majority of younger respondents indicated that knowledge of digital assets—such as cryptocurrencies or digital wallets—can enhance someone’s appeal.

Millennials and Gen Z were the most receptive, reflecting a generational shift in how emerging financial technologies are integrated into everyday life. Views on actually holding digital assets were more varied, though younger groups still tended to view it positively or neutrally rather than negatively.

The idea of receiving cryptocurrency as a Valentine’s Day gift remains relatively niche, but younger adults showed greater openness to the concept. While most respondents preferred traditional gifts or expressed no strong preference, interest was notably higher among millennials and Gen Z.

Using cryptocurrency to pay for dates is still uncommon, with only a small minority reporting they have done so, though adoption was higher among Gen Z than older generations. Many younger respondents who had not used crypto for payments cited a lack of accessible options, while older adults were more likely to express discomfort with the idea.

Overall, the survey suggests that while digital assets are not yet a mainstream factor in dating, financial literacy clearly carries weight. As younger generations continue to blend traditional financial skills with emerging digital tools, competence in managing money—whether conventional or digital—appears to be increasingly valued.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

