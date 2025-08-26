Trezor Lets You Explore Web3 Without Sacrificing Security

In Brief Trezor now lets users securely explore DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 apps directly from their hardware wallet without compromising safety.

Hardware wallets have long been the gold standard in crypto security, offering offline vaults to store keys safely. Their design promotes a minimalist approach: store your coins, lock them away, and use your wallet only when necessary.

Trezor, the pioneer of hardware wallets, is now challenging this traditional approach. Integrating WalletConnect into Trezor Suite is turning a once-passive tool into a secure gateway for decentralized finance, NFTs, and more.

“Not Just Storage, Confident Participation”

With WalletConnect now integrated into Trezor Suite, users can easily access thousands of decentralized apps across multiple blockchains straight from their trusted Trezor interface. This means no more hassle with browser extensions, dodgy third-party apps, or extra hot wallets to keep track of. Every action is verified directly on the hardware wallet, with private keys remaining secure within the device.

Billy Campbell, Product Marketing Manager at Trezor, believes this is a pivotal step in evolving the way people think about hardware wallets.

“People will start seeing Trezor not just as a place to keep crypto safe, but as the secure way to actually use it,” Campbell says. “From one familiar place, Trezor Suite, you can connect your Trezor to thousands of apps, explore DeFi, NFTs, and more, without creating extra hot wallets or new backups, and with your keys staying on your Trezor the whole time. That shifts perception from passive storage to confident participation.”

Replacing Guesswork With Clarity and Control

For novices and even experienced crypto users, the major barrier to utilizing decentralized applications is fear, not a lack of enthusiasm. People have historically avoided utilizing hardware wallets for fear of being scammed, signing a harmful smart contract, or losing funds as a result of a technical mistake.

Campbell explains that Trezor’s approach aims to eliminate that anxiety through transparency and education.

“We replace guesswork with clarity and control,” he says. “Before anything happens, Suite shows clear permission screens and detailed previews, then you confirm on-device so you know exactly what you are approving. Our transaction simulation reveals what a transaction will really do and flags scams or malicious approvals before you sign. You can also see and disconnect sessions in one dashboard at any time. The result is less anxiety and more confidence to explore.”

This level of control transforms the act of interacting with dApps from a leap of faith into a deliberate, informed decision.

Enterprise Adoption Could Look Very Different

Trezor’s decision also has consequences for institutional and business customers, who have previously avoided DeFi and decentralized apps owing to compliance issues and security concerns. The combination of on-device confirmations, auditable transaction logs, and centralized connection management provides enterprises with a safer, more standardized approach to experiment with Web3 potential.

“Teams get a widely adopted, standard way to connect while keeping approvals anchored to hardware-secured, on-device flows,” Campbell says. “Pre-trade simulation helps reduce risk, and there is a single place in Trezor Suite to review and revoke any dApp connection. That means fewer hot-wallet workarounds, stronger controls, and a more auditable path to using decentralized applications.”

By adopting this model, enterprises could finally connect decentralized protocols with traditional compliance-driven frameworks. This could be a major turning point for an industry often criticized for putting speculation ahead of utility.

A New Era for Self-Custody

Since its inception in 2013 as the pioneer in open-source hardware wallets, Trezor has been advocating for self-custody and community education through initiatives such as Trezor Academy. Its latest move, integrating WalletConnect into Trezor Suite, further advances this mission by combining secure storage with seamless Web3 participation.

Rather than making users choose between safety and convenience, Trezor is redefining the hardware wallet as both a secure storage solution and a gateway, allowing individuals and institutions to explore DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs without compromising on cold storage principles. This integration shows a fundamental change in crypto usage, moving away from the trade-off between security and accessibility and towards a future where both are freely available.

