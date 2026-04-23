Top 6 Projects Racing To Become The Visa Of Stablecoin Payments In 2026

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Stablecoin payments are not a marginal activity any longer. By early April 2026, the dollar stablecoin market had surpassed $300 billion, with large payment and banking companies transitioning to infrastructure bets, rather than pilots.

Stablecoin payments are not a marginal activity any longer. By early April 2026, the dollar stablecoin market had surpassed $300 billion, with large payment and banking companies transitioning to infrastructure bets, rather than pilots. The reason why the race no longer resembles a crypto niche but rather a fight to own the internet native version of card rails is that shift.

It is not the issuance of tokens or the growth of wallets that is important in this race. The platforms that conceal the crypto complexity, link stablecoins to local bank accounts and cards, and even provide businesses with a means to transfer money worldwide without compelling their customers to even consider blockchains at all are likely to be the winners.

Thus far in 2026, a few projects seem particularly well-positioned in that they are combining compliance and distribution with actual payment volume, card programs, treasury tools, or cross-border settlement.

Bridge is one of the most evident frontrunners since it is attempting to become a stablecoin operating layer utilized by mainstream enterprises as opposed to a crypto-native niche tool. Its business model is straightforward: assist companies to accept, store, transact, issue, and spend stablecoins via a single unified platform.

It became even more so when Stripe acquired Bridge, a 1.1 billion-valued company, in February 2025, providing the startup with a distribution engine that is difficult to match by many competitors. Bridge is now providing orchestration, issuance, wallets, card issuing, and cross-border payments all in a single stack, precisely the type of bundled infrastructure an entrant in the Visa of stablecoins contest requires.

The stance of Bridge was further enhanced when Stripe and Shopify announced that merchants can accept payments in USDC, with merchants being paid in local currency by default or paid in USDC if they want. It is important since it moves the use of stablecoins out of the remittance and treasury applications, where the card networks established their supremacy, into the merchant checkout. Provided that Bridge is able to continue to abstract the crypto rails as it scales up card issuance and cross-border settlement, it has a chance at becoming the default backend to internet-native payments.

BVNK is becoming harder to overlook as it has left the buzz of startups and entered into partnerships with heavyweight payments. It claims to offer enterprise-level infrastructure of stablecoins to global enterprises, and by late 2025, it claimed a 30 billion in stablecoin payment volume annualized (an increase of 2.3 times year over year) on 2.8 million transactions as the stablecoin market soared. The credibility of that type of scale puts it ahead of many newer entrants, which continue to talk largely in product demos and hopes and dreams.

Its momentum till 2026 is more telling. In January, BVNK announced it would enable stablecoin payments to Visa Direct pilot programs, which would open up the opportunity to make and receive payouts using the Visa real-time payments network using stablecoins. In March, BVNK, too, affirmed it was becoming part of Mastercard, and said it was tied to settlement with stablecoins at Mastercard endpoints and settlement at stablecoins at checkout within the Mastercard gateway stack.

Rain is also going down the other path of putting emphasis on cards and spendability. Its argument in a nutshell is that stablecoins will not turn into day-to-day payment rails until users are able to store value on-chain and use it anywhere that merchants already accept card payments. The company claims that its infrastructure assists fintechs, wallets, and platforms in releasing stablecoin-backed cards that can be used at over 150 million merchants in over 150 countries. That is why Rain is one of the most direct efforts to unite digital dollars and merchant acceptance as it is.

Momentum continued to increase when Rain declared a 250 million Series C to scale the world payments in January 2026. Its website also features case studies where clients have been launched to achieve meaningful transaction activity within a short period of time, such as one partner that has achieved in excess of $1 million in transactions within 30 days. Rain does not necessarily have the same ownership of checkout that Stripe desires, but it is developing a strong thesis on issuing cards being the quickest way to make stablecoins normal in everyday business.

Sphere

One of the more compelling new names is Sphere, as it specializes in cross-border business payments, as opposed to the glamorous consumer branding. The company claims that companies are settling using its APIs and dashboard in under 30 minutes in over 160 markets, making it a stablecoin-native payments layer with companies that value speed, treasury efficiency, and verifiable fund flow. The fact that it has a narrower focus may be a strength in a market where do everything pitches are becoming saturated.

Its recent actions indicate that it is still in the expansion phase rather than the maturity phase, which resonates with what the user is asking to target newer entrants. In January 2026, Sphere expanded into the UAE and already had Aptos support in late 2025, indicating that it continues to develop geographic and network coverage. There is not yet the mainstream brand name of Bridge or Stripe, but it seems like the type of infrastructure company that may turn into the fintechs with the need to have stablecoin rails without having to build their stack on top of it.

OpenFX has become one of the most rapidly growing competitors in 2026 due to the fact that it is marketing a highly specific solution: invisibly use stablecoins in the middle of the foreign exchange and cross-border payments, and leave the sender and receiver in fiat. Institutions that desire quicker settlement and do not need to expose customers to the complexity of crypto find that model appealing. OpenFX estimates that the average settlement time is less than 60 minutes, and last week, Reuters reported that the annualized payment volume at the company had increased to more than 45 billion in a year, with over 98% of payments settled within an hour.

On March 31, OpenFX also received a boost when it declared a $94 million Series A. The company is expanding to Southeast Asia and Latin America where cross-border use of stablecoins is rapidly increasing. OpenFX is not necessarily retail checkout but rather becoming the liquidity and settlement engine behind the payment providers, payroll platforms, and remittance companies. In the event that stablecoins triumph in wholesale flows before retail taps and swipes, OpenFX might turn out to be one of the most impactful actors in the stack.

Cedar Money is worth considering since the company is developing along a line that is still underexploited by most global payment companies, namely, Africa and other developing countries. It concentrates on cross-border B2B payment, and the company reports providing next-day settlement, compliance tooling, and stablecoin rails to businesses dealing with money between African and global markets. The reason that practical positioning is important is that the story of stablecoin payments will often sound abstract in the absence of it being connected to actual trade flows, dollar shortages, and delayed supplier payments.

In early 2025, Cedar raised $9.9 million in seed funding and has been shipping products through 2026, with a mobile app launch in February. High-volume fund settlements and expansion in Africa have also been highlighted by the company. It is not as big as some of the other names listed here, but that is precisely why it is in this discussion: when the stablecoin payments become most useful where the traditional banking is slow, expensive, or unreliable, startups like Cedar might be capable of establishing long-lasting strongholds in the region, before the bigger platforms have entirely localised.

Eventually, none of the companies has acquired the title of Visa for stablecoin payments yet. Bridge is distributed more, BVNK has deeper incumbent relationships, Rain has the card angle, Sphere is stacking a fast cross-border stack, OpenFX is winning on invisible settlement, and Cedar is proving the model in harder markets. The larger lesson of 2026 is that stablecoin payments no longer demand proof. The true battle now is who can transform the demand into a reliable, global, twenty-four/seven infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

