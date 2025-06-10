Top 10 Mobile AI Art Generator Apps in 2025 for Android and iOS

AI art has evolved far beyond simple filters. In 2025, AI-powered apps let you generate artwork from text prompts, stylize selfies into digital masterpieces, and even create video and 3D visuals from stills. Whether you’re a creative professional or just curious, there’s an app for everyone. Here’s our updated list of the top 10 mobile AI art generator apps for Android and iOS this year.

Dream by WOMBO

Dream by WOMBO remains one of the most trusted and visually impressive AI art generator apps in 2025. It converts simple text prompts into vivid, high-resolution artworks in seconds.

Whether you’re crafting fantasy landscapes, futuristic portraits, or surreal scenes, Dream supports dozens of styles—from realism to abstract. Its updated interface now allows for prompt chaining and animation, making it perfect for social media sharing and creative storytelling. It also supports advanced upscaling and custom canvas sizes.

Artists and hobbyists alike love its simplicity and powerful results. Dream also includes a “community feed” for sharing and inspiration. While some features require a premium subscription, the free version is powerful enough to get started.

StarryAI

StarryAI stands out in 2025 as one of the few AI art generators that grant users full commercial rights to their creations. It’s a go-to for digital artists, indie creators, and even small business owners looking to produce professional-quality visuals.

StarryAI supports both text-to-image generation and style transfers with dozens of preset themes—ranging from anime and cyberpunk to oil painting and charcoal sketch. In its latest update, it introduced 4K rendering, image upscaling, and background object removal.

Its interface is beginner-friendly, yet customizable for advanced users. StarryAI is ideal for those who need consistent quality and legal clarity, especially when selling art or using it in commercial designs. Projects are also exportable as NFTs.

Lensa AI

Lensa AI continues to be a favorite in 2025 for AI-powered portraits and image stylization. Known for its Magic Avatars, Lensa uses selfies to generate artistic interpretations in dozens of styles—including sci-fi, cartoon, and high-fashion.

Version 2.0 of Magic Avatars now includes facial refinement, dynamic backgrounds, and better handling of multi-subject photos. Lensa also offers AI photo editing tools like skin retouching, lighting correction, and smart object removal. While not a full text-to-image app, it excels in turning real images into unique artwork.

Its data handling and privacy settings have also improved significantly, making it one of the safer choices for personal photos. Lensa is perfect for users looking to create stunning profile pics and social avatars.

Imagine AI Art Generator

Imagine is a breakout hit in 2025, praised for its sleek design, ease of use, and highly customizable output. It converts text prompts into artwork in just seconds, offering dozens of art styles—from Ghibli and Pixar-inspired to gothic and vaporwave.

It features fine-tuning controls like brush intensity, canvas mood, and layered rendering, which help users craft more refined images. Imagine also includes a “Live Prompt Preview” showing what your prompt might look like before generating. It supports batch generation, background removal, and direct social sharing.

You can even export creations as NFT-compatible assets. Whether you’re making concept art, fantasy worlds, or promotional visuals, Imagine is one of the most flexible and creative tools available on mobile.

Picsart AI Photo Editor

Picsart is more than just a photo editor—it’s now a full creative suite with powerful AI features. In 2025, it offers AI text-to-image generation, stylized photo editing, background changers, and AI avatars all in one app. The addition of animated stickers and video art generation sets it apart for social media creators.

The AI Image Generator uses prompts to build visuals from scratch, while the Magic Effects tool applies artistic filters to real photos. Picsart is ideal for influencers, marketers, or content creators who want an all-in-one toolkit.

Its built-in templates, stickers, and font library help users design quick graphics or entire social posts. Collaboration features let you co-edit projects with others in real time.

Wonder – AI Art Generator

Wonder by Codeway is a versatile text-to-image generator that gained major popularity in 2025 for its minimalist interface and wide range of art styles. Whether you’re into vaporwave, gothic horror, anime, or oil painting, Wonder has a preset style that matches your vision. Just enter a short prompt, choose a style, and it generates striking digital art in seconds.

One standout feature is the “Remix” function, allowing users to iterate on previous artworks with new styles or tweaks. It also includes a canvas preview and batch export for creators managing multiple pieces.

Wonder’s latest version integrates community challenges and trending prompts, making it perfect for inspiration and daily practice. It’s especially loved by beginners and casual users who want fast, aesthetic results.

Fotor AI Art Generator

Fotor’s 2025 version blends AI-powered text-to-image capabilities with professional-grade photo editing. Known for its clean interface and powerful backend, it allows you to generate artworks in styles like 3D, pixel art, hand-drawn sketches, and watercolors. You can type a custom prompt or use its inspiration feed to explore trending ideas.

Fotor also excels in photo-to-art conversion, letting users upload personal photos and apply AI effects to transform them into paintings or concept art. It’s ideal for social media creators, bloggers, and e-commerce sellers who want to create product mockups or attention-grabbing thumbnails.

You also get tools like background remover, image enhancer, and batch editing—all powered by AI. Fotor offers both free and pro options with extensive customization.

DeepArt Effects

DeepArt Effects is a unique AI art app that emphasizes artistic style transfer rather than pure text-to-image generation. It turns real photos into digital paintings based on famous artists’ styles—from Van Gogh and Picasso to modern digital trends.

The 2025 version includes more than 120 unique styles and supports high-resolution downloads up to 4K, making it suitable for professional printing. What sets it apart is its real-time preview and fast rendering speed. Users can tweak stroke intensity, texture depth, and color balance. It’s ideal for photographers, artists, or anyone who wants to give personal photos an elegant, artistic flair.

DeepArt is often used for personalized gifts, posters, or social media content. The app also ensures that users retain full usage rights over their creations.

Artbreeder

Artbreeder is a pioneer in collaborative AI-generated imagery and 2025 brings a refined mobile experience.

Rather than generating art from scratch with prompts, Artbreeder lets you “breed” images using sliders to adjust genetics like age, gender, mood, color, and style. It’s especially popular in character design, world-building, and concept art.

The latest app version includes facial animation tools, background blending, and the ability to export creations as layered PSDs for advanced editing.

You can remix other users’ work, explore trending genes, or even import base images for transformation. Artbreeder is perfect for creatives, game developers, and storytellers who want more control than typical text-to-image apps allow. It requires a login but offers free and premium tiers.

Canva AI Art Generator

Canva’s 2025 AI features have transformed the app from a design tool into a complete creative powerhouse.

Its built-in AI Art Generator allows users to turn text prompts into custom images, perfect for use in presentations, posters, social media, and ads. Choose from dozens of image styles and customize directly in Canva’s drag-and-drop editor. The AI-generated visuals blend seamlessly with the app’s templates, fonts, and brand kits.

Canva also significantly updated “Magic Media” this year, which uses AI to animate images and generate short branded video loops. It’s particularly useful for entrepreneurs, educators, and marketers.

As part of the broader Canva ecosystem, this AI tool fits naturally into workflows, allowing users to scale creative production without needing a separate design tool.

The AI art generation is more accessible and creative than ever. Whether you want to build digital avatars, spice up social media, or explore your imagination, these top 10 apps offer something for everyone. The best part? Many are free to try, so dive in and start creating.

