Top 10 Best Crypto Apps For iCloud

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto Apps are increasing day by day, with each trying to outdo the other. In this piece, we look at some of the strongest crypto apps for people living inside Apple’s iCloud ecosystem,” especially where iCloud backup, passkeys, recovery, and cross-device continuity matter.

Crypto Apps are increasing day by day, with each trying to outdo the other. In this piece, we look at some of the strongest crypto apps for people living inside Apple’s iCloud ecosystem,” especially where iCloud backup, passkeys, recovery, and cross-device continuity matter.

A lot of newer crypto apps are trying to create a platform where they no longer expect users to deal with the old routine of downloading a wallet, writing down a seed phrase, and hoping it never gets lost. 2024 and 2026 have seen apps that make self-custody dominate. This has been driven by cloud-based recovery options, passkeys, easier onboarding, or a more polished mix of wallet and finance tools.

Kraken Wallet is one of the clearest fits for an “iCloud-first” crypto user because it explicitly built encrypted iCloud backup into the product flow. Kraken unveiled the wallet in April 2024. It offers self-custody and on-chain activity. It supports iCloud backup flow, covering everything from setting up the wallet to restoring it from iCloud and managing backups. All this allows passkeys to get back in more smoothly.

In practical terms, Kraken Wallet offers multi-wallet management, storage for crypto assets and NFTs, support for major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and Polygon, and DeFi access from a single interface. For an Apple user, though, the real draw is that it does not treat recovery as an afterthought. It is one of the few newer wallets where the iCloud angle is not marketing fluff but a documented part of the experience.

Base, formerly Coinbase Wallet, deserves a place here because it now presents itself as a broader on-chain app rather than just an older wallet with a new badge. On the App Store, Base says users can store crypto, NFTs, and other digital assets, browse the on-chain ecosystem, earn on eligible USDC balances, fund accounts by card or bank, and view trending assets and price moves. Coinbase’s support materials explicitly document iCloud backup for the wallet recovery phrase, including cloud backup and restore flows.

That makes Base especially relevant for people who want one app that feels closer to a modern consumer crypto hub than a bare-bones wallet. It is not brand new in origin, but this version of the product is clearly being pushed as a more expansive on-chain home, and its iCloud backup support gives it a stronger claim here than many flashier wallets that still leave recovery entirely on the user’s shoulders.

Crypto.com Onchain Wallet is another strong iCloud match because the company explicitly documents wallet backup to iCloud. Its support pages walk users through backing up the recovery phrase to iCloud from the app’s security settings, and the App Store listing positions the app as a multi-chain non-custodial wallet with token trading, in-app bridging, portfolio monitoring, discovery tools, and dApp access.

What makes it interesting in the newer market cycle is not that it invented self-custody, but that it is trying to make self-custody feel less fragmented. You can buy, swap, send, bridge across chains, connect to the wider Crypto.com stack, monitor historical performance, and recover using a cloud-assisted route if you are on Apple. For users who want a more active app than a simple vault, that combination is compelling.

Exodus is not a newborn brand, but its mobile iCloud workflow is new enough to matter here. Exodus now documents backup with iCloud or Google Drive using a passkey, with the secret key stored as an encrypted file in cloud storage and the passkey protected by the same Face ID, Touch ID, PIN, or password used to unlock the device. It also supports restoring that wallet through the same cloud-plus-passkey setup.

Exodus offers self-custody and transfers across over 50 networks. It also supports major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. For Apple users, Exodus stands out because it is one of the few widely used wallets that has modernized recovery with iCloud and passkeys, rather than forcing every user into a strictly manual backup-only life. That does not make it risk-free, but it does make it much more usable.

Best Wallet is one of the more aggressively emerging names in the market. Its official site and App Store materials present it as a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet that supports 1,000-plus tokens across 60-plus blockchains, with multi-wallet management, storage, swapping, and staking built into one app. That alone makes it one of the more ambitious newer entrants chasing the “everything in one mobile wallet” slot.

Even without the same explicit iCloud backup documentation as Kraken or Base, is that it is squarely aimed at mobile-first users in the Apple ecosystem who want one app to manage multiple wallets and chains without constantly bouncing between services. In other words, it fits the iCloud lifestyle even if its strongest selling point is breadth rather than backup architecture. Among newer apps, it feels designed for users who want a single control center for storage, swaps, staking, and early token discovery.

Backpack has grown into one of the more talked-about newer crypto apps because it is trying to merge wallet behavior and exchange behavior into a cleaner mobile experience. Its official pages describe it as a crypto exchange and wallet, while the App Store listing highlights support for Solana and Ethereum ecosystems, bridging through Wormhole, xNFT support, and asset management inside one interface.

For Apple users, Backpack is less about explicit iCloud backup and more about being part of the new wave of sleek, mobile-native crypto products that are starting to feel like mainstream finance apps instead of clunky browser extensions forced onto a phone.

If your idea of “best for iCloud” includes clean continuity across your Apple devices and a less awkward day-to-day experience, Backpack absolutely belongs in the conversation. It is one of the strongest emerging names for active users who live in Solana-heavy and multi-chain environments.

Deblock is one of the most interesting emerging entries because it is not just a wallet. It is positioning itself as a bank-account-meets-self-custody app. On its official site and on the App Store, Deblock says users can get an IBAN, debit card access, bank transfers, euro and crypto exchange, and a non-custodial wallet in the same product. It also says users remain in self-custody and can export keys at any time.

That hybrid design is why it feels fresh. A lot of crypto apps still make you choose between a finance app and a wallet. Deblock is trying to collapse those worlds into one interface, which fits Apple users who usually prefer fewer, better-integrated apps.

Since its launch in France in April 2024, it has expanded quickly enough to attract new funding and broader European growth attention, which makes it one of the more credible emerging names rather than just another small wallet startup.

Zashi is a very different kind of entry, and honestly, that is exactly why it deserves room here. It is not trying to be a giant all-in-one super app. Zashi is built for people who want a simpler, more private way to use Zcash on mobile.

Created by Electric Coin Co., the wallet is centered on shielded payments, so the focus is less on hype and more on giving users a self-custody app where they can send, receive, and spend ZEC with more privacy baked into the experience. It has also started adding newer tools like CrossPay with Near Intents, which opens the door to cross-chain payments without losing that core privacy-first identity.

For Apple users who care more about privacy than speculation, Zashi is one of the most meaningful newer apps in crypto. It reflects a broader market shift where the “best app” is not always the one with the longest asset list, but the one with the clearest job. In this case, that job is private digital cash. It is emerging, focused, and refreshingly not built around noise.

After moving out of beta, Bitkit landed on app stores in June 2024. It offers a self-custodial with features like instant payments, portable profiles, and payable contacts.

That focus gives Bitkit a strong place in an Apple-centered list. Many iCloud users are not looking for a casino of altcoins.

They want a polished app that does one thing well and feels intuitive on mobile. Bitkit’s appeal is that it strips the experience back to usable Bitcoin payments while keeping self-custody intact. In a market full of overbuilt apps, that simplicity feels almost radical.

World App is probably the boldest app on this list, and also the most controversial. Officially, it is designed to store a World ID, exchange digital assets, and access a Mini Apps ecosystem. The app’s own materials frame it as an entry point into a “real human network,” while outside reporting has noted the app’s rapid growth, Mini Apps push, and global expansion efforts.

It offers simple wallets and identity, payments, and app ecosystems bundled into one mobile product. That is a very Apple-friendly model in spirit, even if it is not a pure iCloud backup story. It is not the safest choice for every user, and privacy concerns around the wider World ecosystem remain part of the conversation, but it is undeniably one of the most important emerging crypto apps shaping the mobile landscape right now.

Why these apps matter more than the usual old names

If you focus strictly on iCloud rather than iOS, the apps that stand out are the ones doing one of two things well. Some, like Kraken Wallet, Base, Crypto.com Onchain, and Exodus, explicitly support iCloud-backed recovery and fit neatly into Apple’s passkey-and-sync world. Others, like Backpack, Deblock, Zashi, Bitkit, Best Wallet, and World App, matter because they represent the newer generation of mobile crypto apps built for people who expect the same polish and continuity from a wallet that they get from the rest of their Apple setup.

So the real answer to “best cryptocurrency apps for iCloud” is not just “which app exists on an iPhone.” It is which apps understand that Apple users care about recovery, continuity, simplicity, and not losing access to funds because one device dies at the wrong moment? Right now, these ten are the names most worth watching under that lens.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

