TON Accelerator Unveils Its New ‘Cohort 0.2: Synergy’ Program With $5M In Funding

In Brief TON Accelerator launches a new $5 million program aimed at connecting founders and developers to TON’s user base and providing access to $90 billion in cross-chain liquidity.

TON Accelerator announced the launch of its $5 million Synergy program, designed to foster cross-chain product development between The Open Network (TON) and Mantle, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) partner, aiming to connect founders and developers to TON’s user base and access to $90 billion in cross-chain liquidity. Applications for the program’s second cohort are currently open and will remain so until March 5th.

The accelerator is targeting projects in the Seed, Pre-Seed, and minimum viable product (MVP) stages that can offer new solutions relevant to the TON or EVM ecosystems, along with demonstrating sustainable economic models. Project founders should showcase their experience, while projects should have a balance between business and technical aspects and proven execution capabilities. Additionally, they should aim to enhance liquidity, expand the user bases of both TON and Mantle and bridge the two ecosystems.

The program is open to various categories, including Cross-Chain decentralized finance (DeFi), Personalized Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs), Infrastructure, Cross-Chain Games, and Other Cross-Chain applications.

TON Accelerator Program Offers Comprehensive Support For Projects, Including Up To $500K In Funding

Participants in the accelerator will receive comprehensive support in business development, connecting with ecosystem projects and users through established networks within both the Mantle and TON ecosystems, as well as marketing channel introductions and features. The accelerator will also collaborate on tokenomics and game-theoretic frameworks to ensure effective feedback loops and sustainability, as well as on product and branding strategies.

Moreover, the program will provide technical support, including assistance in creating reliable technical architectures that are rigorously tested by security partners. Direct support will encompass audit subsidies, cloud and design credits, internal code reviews, and guidance on product vision and architecture. Development relations resources from both the TON and Mantle ecosystems will be allocated to each project to facilitate a seamless transition into the TON Virtual Machine (TVM), FunC, and EVM environments.

The program plans to leverage its insights into Telegram traffic and user acquisition strategies to optimize user retention at minimal costs. Projects will be promoted through both the TON Ecosystem and Mantle marketing channels to gather user feedback, foster community growth, and support eventual launches.

Participants will also receive assistance in preparing comprehensive product specifications using tools like Gitbook and GitHub to align their product vision with technical architecture. Additionally, the accelerator will prepare a concise investment opportunity memo that will be iteratively refined and shared with key partners.

Each project will secure upfront investments from TON Ventures and the Mantle Eco Fund, with funding amounts ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, pending approval. The accelerator will provide ongoing support throughout the fundraising process, including refining pitch strategies and product visions. Due diligence will be shared with venture partners to streamline follow-on investment processes, although this will not impede the start of the incubation phase.

Selected projects will have the opportunity for in-person meetings with cohort mentors, focusing on pairing them with experts who align with their project goals and can offer valuable insights. Notable mentors include Ian Wittkopp, Managing Partner at TON Ventures; Isaac, Investor at Mantle EcoFund and Mirana Ventures; DeFi Maestro, DeFi Strategist at Mantle and various other experts.

