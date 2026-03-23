The White House Releases AI Policy Blueprint for Congress To Centralize Federal Oversight And Limit State Laws

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The White House released its AI policy blueprint for Congress, aiming to block states from writing their own AI laws while keeping federal oversight across existing agencies.

The White House has introduced a proposed AI policy framework intended for congressional consideration, with the aim of limiting state-level AI legislation while maintaining a centralized federal oversight structure through existing agencies.

The proposal is rooted in an executive order signed in December by President Donald Trump, which sought to restrict states from independently regulating artificial intelligence. The framework addresses a wide range of issues, including data infrastructure, algorithmic risks, and AI-related fraud.

The policy is expected to influence the broader trajectory of US leadership in artificial intelligence, a sector increasingly integrated into economic activity, labor markets, and information systems. At the same time, the rapid deployment of AI technologies continues to raise concerns around safety, accountability, and misuse as companies accelerate adoption.

The administration outlined six core priorities for lawmakers, aiming to balance technological advancement with public trust and regulatory consistency. These include expanding parental oversight tools for children’s digital environments, streamlining permitting processes for data center development, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms against AI-driven scams.

The framework also proposes a regulatory approach to intellectual property that allows AI systems to be trained on real-world data while maintaining protections for content creators. It further calls for restrictions on government influence over technology providers, including preventing any coercion that would compel platforms to alter or restrict content based on political or ideological considerations.

The administration recommends that AI oversight be distributed across sector-specific regulators rather than centralized under a single federal authority, while also encouraging preemption of state-level laws governing AI model development. This reflects an effort to standardize oversight and reduce fragmentation across jurisdictions.

AI systems are already operating with relatively limited comprehensive regulation, despite their growing role in areas such as healthcare, communications, and public services. In response, several states have enacted targeted laws addressing risks such as deepfakes, algorithmic bias, and employment discrimination.

Debate Over Regulation And Market Impact

Advocates of the federal approach argue that a patchwork of state regulations could hinder innovation and reduce the United States’ competitiveness in the global AI race, particularly in comparison to China. However, critics warn that restricting state-level action may reduce avenues for accountability and limit safeguards against potential harms.

Concerns have been raised by industry observers and policy experts who argue that the framework does not sufficiently address liability or consumer protection. Others have drawn parallels to earlier debates around social media regulation, suggesting that the proposal lacks detailed enforcement mechanisms.

At the same time, supporters of reduced regulatory fragmentation have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a step toward clearer national standards and more predictable rules for developers and investors. The administration has indicated that it will continue working with Congress to refine the framework into formal legislation, although legislative progress remains uncertain ahead of upcoming elections.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

