The Secret Behind Mellow Finance’s Explosive TVL Growth

by Victoria d'Este by Ana

In Brief Mellow Finance’s explosive TVL growth stems from its curated vault model, strong security framework, permissionless vault curation, and ambitious expansion plans, positioning it as a DeFi leader.

At the Hack Seasons Conference, Nick S, Founder of Mellow, shared insights into the success and strategies behind Mellow Finance’s impressive TVL growth. He highlighted the power of their curated vault model, robust security measures, and forward-thinking expansion plans that position Mellow as a leader in DeFi.

Mellow Finance has achieved a TVL milestone, and according to Nick S, the primary driver of this success is the curated vault model. Unlike other DeFi platforms that launch products themselves, Mellow Finance empowers curators to create and manage vaults independently. These curators assume responsibility for asset management and risk mitigation, fostering a decentralized ecosystem of specialized financial products.

Security Measures and Risk Mitigation

Security is critical in DeFi, and Mellow Finance has incorporated numerous levels of safeguards to secure customers’ assets. Nick S described several security strategies, including comprehensive audits with top-tier auditors, collaborations with security experts for external monitoring and risk assessment, and internal monitoring systems that run regular security checks to identify and address vulnerabilities proactively.

Curators have an important role in assessing risks, monitoring slashing mechanisms, and establishing suitable delegation patterns in AVS and shared security networks. Mellow Finance also intends to establish a resolution committee to supervise risk management associated with cutting, providing an additional degree of safety.

The Role of Permissionless Vault Curation

Mellow Finance’s permissionless vault curation methodology is another key driver of its success. This approach allows customers to choose vaults controlled by trusted curators, allowing for greater flexibility and customized financial solutions based on unique needs.

The concept supports user-centric risk management by allowing users to select curators and node operators depending on their risk tolerance. It also encourages deeper company growth within the DeFi ecosystem and boosts user engagement by creating a broad and competitive marketplace for DeFi investors via curators’ autonomous strategy management.

Strengthening the Platform’s Security Framework

Beyond audits and partnerships, Mellow Finance continuously refines its security framework by integrating with reputable security networks. The platform ensures a secure environment for depositors by implementing ongoing security monitoring through internal systems and third-party services, collaborating with trusted partners to fortify infrastructure and prevent potential exploits, and maintaining platform integrity through multi-layered security checks.

Future Expansion and Roadmap

Mellow Finance has ambitious growth objectives, with an emphasis on increasing its array of tools and interfaces for curators. Nick S discussed various planned advancements, including the implementation of a predeposit system with Lido v3, which will move to separate institutional vaults, giving institutions better access to on-chain income. The tech stack extension seeks to provide institutions with a comprehensive set of tools for effectively tapping into multiple income sources like staking, restaking, lending markets, and financing crates.

The addition of a multi-adapter yield layer will allow curators to mix several yield sources to build customized financial solutions for their clients. Mellow Finance is also developing cross-chain vault solutions that will allow Layer 2 users to deposit assets directly while receiving matching tokens on Layer 1 for staking and restaking.

This innovative interoperability strategy is projected to enable smooth yield production across L2s, attract new protocols to Mellow Finance’s ecosystem, and produce additional revenue streams for ecosystem foundations.

