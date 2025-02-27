The Rise of Decentralized Cloud Computing and Fluence’s Role in It

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Fluence is revolutionizing cloud computing with a decentralized, blockchain-powered model that enhances scalability, reduces costs, and supports AI and Web3 applications.

At the recent Hack Seasons Conference, Evgeny Ponomarev, co-founder of Fluence, shared his vision for the future of decentralized cloud computing and the challenges that still hinder its widespread adoption. As the DePIN Pledge pushes Web3 and blockchain enterprises to shift to decentralized infrastructure, Ponomarev identified one main impediment: DePIN’s incompleteness.

While decentralized physical infrastructure networks bring tremendous value, many implementations do not deliver the same pleasant user experience as mainstream Web2 applications. To compete with traditional cloud providers, decentralized solutions must deliver not just improved security and autonomy but also simplicity of use. Fluence aims to provide a decentralized cloud computing platform that can compete with existing systems by cutting costs, enhancing scalability, and removing dependency on centralized entities.

Fluence’s Cloudless Model: An Uber for Computing?

Fluence promotes itself as a decentralized alternative to standard cloud services, with a distributed marketplace for computing resources. Evgeny compared this technique to Uber but for cloud computing. Fluence, rather than depending on enormous data centers controlled by big tech corporations, allows professional-grade hardware manufacturers to sell computing resources via a blockchain-powered system.

This decentralized paradigm has many benefits, including cost savings through token incentives, scalable infrastructure for expanding digital services, and a trustless system that eliminates the danger of vendor lock-in. As processing power demand rises, particularly with the growth of AI and digital applications, Fluence’s cloudless architecture offers an economically feasible and scalable alternative to centralized cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Decentralized Computing for AI Growth

AI workloads are growing at an unprecedented rate, putting strain on traditional computing infrastructure. Evgeny divided AI computing into four major categories: training, fine-tuning, inference, and AI agents. While large-scale AI training remains difficult owing to its reliance on giant GPU clusters owned by businesses, some AI workloads can already be dispersed.

Fluence now runs a network of CPU-based infrastructure and is in the process of adding GPUs. Once accessible, these resources will enable AI fine-tuning and inference, offering an alternative to centralized AI processing. AI agents, which operate as digital bots that interact with models, may now be installed on Fluence’s network, allowing developers to execute AI-powered apps in a decentralized environment.

A New Generation of Decentralized Applications

Fluence is not only replacing traditional cloud computing but also paving the way for a new generation of decentralized apps. Many blockchain-based applications continue to rely on centralized cloud providers, resulting in dependencies that defy the key principles of Web3. Fluence wants to change this by allowing decentralized hosting of blockchain nodes, AI applications, and other digital services.

Self-sufficient AI agents represent a particularly intriguing application. Evgeny imagined a future in which these agents may govern their own execution, rely on cryptocurrency payments to fund their operations, and even move between multiple decentralized providers. This would represent a transition toward completely autonomous digital entities that can evolve and function without human intervention or centralized control.

While full decentralization is still a work in progress, advancements in token-based computing, decentralized AI, and self-sustaining digital applications indicate that this future is rapidly approaching. Fluence is proving that a world without reliance on centralized cloud giants is not only possible but inevitable.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este