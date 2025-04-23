The Global Race for Digital Assets: Nations Gear Up in 2025

In Brief In 2025, nations race for crypto dominance, reshaping finance and sovereignty as Bitcoin and blockchain become tools of global power.

The world is witnessing a new kind of arms race — but instead of missiles and manpower, the battleground now includes Bitcoin wallets and blockchain networks. What was once the realm of tech enthusiasts and early adopters has matured into a critical pillar of national economic policy.

In 2025, cryptocurrency is no longer a fringe topic. It’s a matter of global strategy, economic sovereignty, and geopolitical influence.

But as the competition intensifies, it’s worth asking: Are we watching the rise of financial freedom, or the reshaping of global finance into a new kind of centralized game?

Why Now? A Strategic Window Opens

So, why are countries suddenly ramping up their crypto involvement?

According to Kiryu Artemev, Head of Legal at BeMine, a global mining provider, the answer is layered. He notes that mining has evolved well beyond its original purpose, describing it as a “strategic industry” that now plays a role in enhancing national economic independence.

For countries like Russia, the United States, and Thailand, crypto is more than speculative finance — it’s becoming a core component of national economic policy. And as they establish their ground rules, they’re shaping how power will be distributed in the digital financial order for years to come.

Russia: Legal But Still in Limbo

Russia’s move to legalize crypto mining in August 2024 initially appeared to be a watershed moment. Entrepreneurs and mining companies were energized — at least, in theory. But the devil, as always, is in the details.

Artemev points out that although legalization was a significant milestone, the infrastructure to support miners is still lacking. With no operational state-sanctioned platforms, miners are required to sell earnings through official channels that don’t yet exist — pushing many to offload coins in neighboring countries like Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Within Russia, compliance remains murky. Artemev explains that miners are expected to report transactions using screenshots and wallet addresses, calling it more of a “workaround” than a dependable system. While the optics suggest things are “regulated,” the actual landscape is still full of uncertainty — a risky position in a fiercely competitive global market.

The U.S.: Symbolic Progress or Strategic Monopoly?

When the U.S. announced it had officially added Bitcoin to its national reserves, the move made headlines. For the first time, a major Western economy recognized Bitcoin not just as an investment asset, but as a strategic economic tool.

While American mining operations grow, a significant portion of the mining pool infrastructure is still owned by Chinese entities, maintaining China’s quiet influence in the ecosystem. Meanwhile, the stablecoin arena tells its own story: USDT — originally tied to Chinese capital — continues to outperform the U.S.-backed USDC.

In short, while the headlines focus on the U.S. versus Russia, the deeper and more complex contest is unfolding between the U.S. and China.

Thailand and the Rise of Stablecoin Diplomacy

While Russia and the U.S. focus on mining and reserves, Thailand is embracing another arm of the crypto economy: stablecoins. In early 2025, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission approved both USDT and USDC for trading on regulated exchanges. It’s a practical move — one that reflects Southeast Asia’s growing appetite for crypto as a tool for both investment and cross-border commerce.

With fewer economic and political obstacles compared to the West, nations like Thailand are innovating quickly, and may soon become unexpected leaders in crypto adoption.

The Czech Republic’s Bold Consideration

Another game-changing development? The Czech National Bank’s consideration to allocate up to 5% of its reserves — over $7 billion — into Bitcoin. If executed, it would mark the first time a national bank officially holds Bitcoin in its reserves as a sovereign asset, not as part of a legal seizure or pilot program.

This step signals that Bitcoin is being treated not only as an alternative currency but as a legitimate hedge against fiat volatility — even in established European economies.

A Divide in Europe: The ECB Pushes Back

However, not everyone is sold. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, has firmly opposed the idea of incorporating Bitcoin into the EU’s monetary reserves. She cites concerns about volatility and the risk of facilitating financial crimes — a stance that highlights the ideological divide even within the West.

But even as the ECB resists, the numbers speak for themselves. Adoption continues to rise — especially among retail users.

Global Bitcoin Adoption: A Look at the Numbers

As of June 2025, Bitcoin ownership has skyrocketed worldwide. Here are the top five countries by total users:

India: 75 million users



China: 38 million users



United States: 28 million users



Brazil: 25 million users



Indonesia: 23.5 million users



India’s top spot isn’t just impressive — it’s transformative. While the West debates policy, millions in developing countries are already integrating Bitcoin into daily life.

What Drives Adoption?

Bitcoin adoption doesn’t follow a one-size-fits-all model. Developed countries often see it as an investment vehicle, while developing nations use it for practical reasons like inflation hedging and remittance. Some key factors driving adoption include:

Governmental Support: Countries like Switzerland and El Salvador offer regulatory clarity, fostering innovation and usage.



Tech Literacy: Nations with highly digital-savvy populations, like South Korea and the U.S., experience fast adoption.



Banking Access: In places like the Philippines, where traditional banking is sparse, Bitcoin becomes a vital financial gateway.

Government Holdings: Who’s Hoarding Bitcoin?

It’s not just individuals. Governments are quietly (or not so quietly) amassing significant Bitcoin holdings:

United States: 207,189 BTC — mostly through FBI seizures



China: 194,000 BTC — despite an outright ban



Ukraine: 46,351 BTC — much of it from wartime donations



El Salvador: 2,381 BTC — actively buying to back its economy



Finland: 1,981 BTC — from criminal seizures, pledged to aid Ukraine



Whether acquired through policy or prosecution, these holdings underscore Bitcoin’s growing role in fiscal policy and public finance.

The Double-Edged Sword of Adoption

Like any powerful technology, Bitcoin comes with both promise and peril.

Positive Impacts:

Financial Inclusion: Bitcoin offers access to financial systems for the unbanked. In Kenya, for example, it complements mobile money platforms like M-Pesa.



Economic Empowerment: For countries facing hyperinflation (like Argentina or Zimbabwe), Bitcoin acts as a store of value and a bridge to global commerce.



Challenges:

Volatility: Bitcoin’s price swings make it risky for daily use.



Illicit Use: Its pseudonymous nature still enables money laundering and dark web activity, complicating law enforcement efforts.

Mining at a Crossroads: Freedom or Control?

So, where does this all leave us?

“Cryptocurrency is at the threshold of a new phase,” Artemev says. “If governments continue to compete for control, it could reshape the very nature of mining and digital assets.”

Whether Bitcoin becomes a beacon of decentralization or another tool for centralized power will depend on the policies, infrastructure, and governance frameworks being written now.

The Road Ahead: Between Risk and Revolution

The battle for digital gold is no longer theoretical — it’s happening in real time. Countries are drawing their digital borders. Governments are redefining what currency means. And miners, investors, and infrastructure providers must navigate shifting terrain.

For companies like BeMine and millions of users around the world, this isn’t just a regulatory chess match — it’s a fight for autonomy, innovation, and the future of global finance.

The Cold War for crypto has begun. The only question is: who will win the digital age?

