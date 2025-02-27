The Future of Staking with P2P.org’s Bold New Vision

In Brief Staking isn’t just validation anymore—it’s a business. Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P, sees TON as the next big move and staking-as-a-business as the future. With DeFi and new earning models ahead, P2P.org is redefining the game.

P2P.org, a well-established name in the blockchain industry, continues to push boundaries in the staking industry. During the recent Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong, Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P.org, shared valuable insights about the company’s latest initiatives, the development of its staking services, and future plans.

Expanding Staking Services to TON

One of the major highlights of P2P.org’s latest move is the expansion of its staking services to include The Open Network, allowing users to stake TON tokens with minimal requirements. When asked about the motivation behind this integration, Parshakov emphasized P2P’s legacy as one of the original players in the crypto space.

“We are, let’s say, the OGs of the crypto space. We already provide validation services on more than 25 networks, and we saw huge market potential with TON. The demand from our clients aligned perfectly with our research and market indicators, making it a no-brainer for us to tap into this opportunity,” he explained.

By adding TON, P2P.org further strengthens its mission to democratize staking, ensuring that more users have access to secure and efficient staking solutions.

The Development of Staking as a Business Model

Since the introduction of staking as a business model in April of last year, P2P.org has seen significant growth in adoption among custodians and exchanges. Artemiy noted that while the core services remain largely unchanged, they have become more refined and mature.

“This concept works really well. We have been intensively working on every aspect of it. Staking as a business is not just about providing staking services. We offer 360-degree support for our partners, including legal support, marketing assistance, and business development guidance,” he stated.

Legal assistance ensures that partners navigate the regulatory landscape effectively, while marketing support helps new staking providers launch their solutions successfully. P2P.org also engages in joint sales efforts and provides business development teams with the knowledge needed to pitch staking effectively.

“This approach has been a success, attracting more and more clients and solidifying our position as a leader in the staking industry,” he added.

What’s Next for P2P.org?

P2P.org has ambitious plans to evolve beyond a traditional staking provider. According to Artemiy, the company aims to expand into revenue-generating services around staking, including DeFi, stablecoins, and earning solutions.

“We are already one of the biggest and oldest staking providers in the world. We know this market inside and out. But we are an ambitious company, and our next big focus is to provide additional financial services beyond staking. We are pushing hard on this vision and betting heavily on it,” he revealed.

By extending its products, P2P.org hopes to generate new opportunities for users and partners, cementing its position as a driving force in the blockchain community.

P2P.org’s growth with TON, revised staking-as-a-business model, and ambitious future goals indicate the company’s dedication to cryptocurrency innovation. With a solid foundation and a forward-thinking strategy, P2P.org continues to create the future of staking and decentralized finance.

