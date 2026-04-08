The Future Of Finance Unfolds In Hong Kong: Must-Attend Web3 And Crypto Events This April

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Explore Hong Kong’s Web3 and crypto landscape this April: RWA Demo Day, Crypto 2026, Cypher Asia, HSC Asset Management, and HashKey On-Chain Summit are planned.

Hong Kong will become the epicenter for Web3 and crypto innovation this April, coinciding with the highly anticipated Hong Kong Web3 Festival. Over several days, industry leaders, innovators, and institutional investors will converge to explore the future of decentralized finance, tokenization, and AI-powered economies.

From discussions on RWA tokenization to deep dives into AI, DeFi, and stablecoins, these events will serve as a hub for collaboration, strategic partnerships, and market-shaping insights across both traditional finance and emerging Web3 technologies.

Here is a roundup of the must-attend events shaping the conversation in Hong Kong this April:

Crypto 2026: From Crypto to the Intelligent Economy

19 April

Hosted by ChainCatcher and RootData, this forum will delve into the shift from traditional crypto paradigms to an AI-powered intelligent economy. The event will explore how autonomous AI agents interact with blockchain ecosystems, reshape market structures, and drive decentralized finance transactions. Attendees, including AI project founders, venture capitalists, and thought leaders, will discuss the convergence of AI, blockchain infrastructure, and decentralized finance, with a focus on intelligent settlements, future economic models, and AI-agent economics.

Digital Assets Management Global Forum

20 April

The Digital Assets Management Global Forum, part of RWA Week, will bring together quant fund managers, institutional allocators, and digital asset strategists. Attendees will explore emerging trends in digital asset management, including the evolution of quant strategies, risk management in volatile markets, and the role of AI in asset selection and execution. The forum will also address the impact of tokenization on traditional fund vehicles, drawing speakers from top-tier digital asset funds and financial infrastructure providers.

Tokenised Hong Kong

20 April

Curated by UVECON.VC, Tokenised Hong Kong is a specialized summit focused on transforming traditional assets into blockchain-native tokens. This event will bring together industry professionals, asset managers, exchange leaders, and legal experts to discuss practical use cases for tokenized securities, real-world assets, and stablecoins. Topics include regulatory frameworks, liquidity challenges for tokenized instruments, and case studies in institutional adoption. Sessions will feature expert panels, flash pitches, and roundtable discussions aimed at driving forward the tokenization of financial assets.

Cypher Asia Crypto Finance Forum

21 April

The Cypher Asia High-End Crypto Finance Forum will take place at Cyberport 3, bringing together senior figures from traditional finance, digital asset platforms, and institutional trading desks. The forum will focus on integrating regulated financial markets with digital asset innovation. Attendees will explore topics such as institutional infrastructure, regulatory compliance, risk management, stablecoin strategies, and capital markets participation. With a lineup of executives from companies like Fosun Wealth, OSL, Bybit, and Solana, this forum promises valuable insights for decision-makers in crypto finance.

RWA Demo Day Showcase

21 April

The RWA Demo Day Showcase, hosted by ABGA and ICC, will spotlight early-stage real-world asset (RWA) projects selected through a global recruitment process. The event will take place at a dedicated side-stage during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, where founders, developers, investors, and institutional delegates will gather to evaluate tangible use cases for RWA tokenization and on-chain asset infrastructure. Key themes include on-chain liquidity, standardization of RWA models, and bridging traditional financial assets with decentralized platforms. The format will feature live pitches, expert feedback, and networking opportunities.

HSC Asset Management Conference

23 April

The HSC Asset Management Conference, hosted by Metaverse Post and CGV, will take place at the Hopewell Hotel. This high-level gathering will bring together institutional investors, venture capital firms, and asset managers to discuss key trends in Web3, AI, DeFi, RWA tokenization, and PayFi. The conference will feature panels and fireside chats with industry leaders from organizations like Standard Chartered, EY, Maelstrom, Galaxy, The Spartan Group, C² Ventures. Topics will include capital allocation strategies, on-chain institutional access, and the role of stablecoins in financial settlements.

HashKey On-Chain Finance Summit 2026

TBD

The HashKey On-Chain Finance Summit 2026, hosted by HashKey Group, will focus on on-chain financial primitives, decentralized lending protocols, and the integration of traditional and decentralized finance. This summit will bring together DeFi builders, institutional investors, and compliance experts to explore the infrastructure and regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, programmable credit markets, and secure settlement layers. Through case studies and networking sessions, attendees will gain valuable insights into deploying compliant on-chain financial services at scale.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

