Tezos Developers And Creators To Convene In Cannes For TezDev 2026, Featuring Immersive 360° Experience Zone And Keynote By Arthur Breitman

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TezDev 2026 will take place in Cannes on March 30, bringing together global blockchain participants for a one-day event featuring interactive experiences, technical discussions, and showcases of innovation across the Tezos ecosystem.





TezDev, the annual event dedicated to the Tezos ecosystem, is scheduled to take place in Cannes on March 30 for its fifth edition. The gathering will once again be hosted at the Hôtel Martinez, located within walking distance of the Ethereum Community Conference. Organized as a free, single-day event, it is expected to attract developers, creators, and blockchain participants from across the globe.

For the 2026 edition, organizers have introduced the XP Zone, an interactive area designed to enable participants to engage directly with live Tezos-based projects inside a 360-degree immersive environment. Alongside this, TezQuest will run throughout the venue, offering practical challenges at various project booths and featuring a prize pool of up to $7,000. Participating projects in the XP Zone include Ledger, Sogni, uranium.io, Hanji, Art on Tezos, and Fortify Labs.

TezDev 2026 To Highlight Innovation Across Blockchain Infrastructure And Real-World Applications

The event program is set to include keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical presentations, and interactive sessions, with a focus on decentralized finance, gaming, infrastructure, and digital art. Attendees will be presented with insights into the development of multi-runtime blockchain infrastructure, including sessions covering atomic composability, EVM-compatible interfaces, instant confirmations via Etherlink, and frameworks related to intents and RFQ-based bridging. Discussions will also address the progression of real-world asset tokenization beyond experimental stages.

Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, is expected to deliver a keynote examining the network’s upcoming development phase, emphasizing the role of user-facing products and experiences in driving broader adoption. The event will conclude with an immersive art exhibition featuring contributors from the Tezos art community.

Additional sessions are planned across a range of topics. These include a keynote and panel discussion on crypto yield and onchain earning, a technical presentation on native atomic composability, and a talk on the application of artificial intelligence in software development within the ecosystem. Further sessions will cover advancements in transaction speed through Etherlink’s instant confirmations, developments in commodity tokenization, and evolving approaches to cross-chain interoperability. An art-focused panel will also examine how creative communities are adapting to digital and generative environments.

Recent developments within the Tezos ecosystem are expected to be highlighted during the event. Over the past year, Etherlink experienced significant growth in total value locked following the introduction of the Apple Farm incentive initiative. Network upgrades have reduced transaction latency to under 50 milliseconds, and several major protocols have been deployed. In parallel, uranium.io expanded access to its tokenized assets across multiple exchanges, gaining industry recognition. The Tezos art sector also reported substantial activity, including a high volume of NFT sales, increased event attendance, institutional acquisitions, and collaborations with major cultural organizations.

TezDev is open to all individuals interested in exploring developments within the Tezos ecosystem. Registration for the free event and access to the full program are available online.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

