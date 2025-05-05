Hack Seasons Conference Concludes In Dubai: A Landmark Event Uniting Web3 Pioneers To Explore The Future Of DeFi, AI, And Blockchain Innovation

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference in Dubai brought together over 4,000 participants, including founders, executives, investors, and developers from leading blockchain and technology companies, to discuss the future of Web3, DeFi, AI, and digital infrastructure.

The Hack Seasons Conference in Dubai concluded with resounding success. The event brought together founders, executives, investors, and developers from leading blockchain, cryptocurrency, and technology companies, offering attendees the opportunity to engage in an enriching networking session and listen to the discussions exploring the future of Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), AI, and digital infrastructure.

Hosted by the media platform Mpost, this was the second Hack Seasons conference in 2025. This time, the full-day event took place at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future and featured 85 speakers representing over 60 prominent companies. With more than 4,000 participants, the conference drew professionals and enthusiasts from across the technology landscape, and the overwhelming demand was evident as attendees were queuing at the entrance to the venue.

The forum was organized around two tracks that worked in tandem to offer a comprehensive experience. The Main Stage addressed broader industry themes, presenting strategic discussions, market outlooks, and forward-looking perspectives shared by prominent executives, startup founders, and venture capitalists. In contrast, the Growth Stage concentrated on the technical side of the ecosystem, offering practical insights on innovation, product development, and scalability for developers and technology teams engaged in building next-generation decentralized applications (dApps).

Hack Seasons Unveils Web3 Investment Trends, Market Insights, And The Future Of DeFi

The Main Stage opened with the panel “Beyond the Hype: What Web3 VCs Are Actually Betting On,” where leading investors explored where capital is truly being allocated within the blockchain space, highlighting investment trends that extend beyond surface-level hype.

This was followed by “What’s Next for the Market,” where executives from major cryptocurrency exchanges discussed key topics such as the process of getting listed on exchanges, emphasizing the importance of evaluating key metrics and verticals. They also highlighted the need for adaptability in the cryptocurrency space, noting how trends shift quickly and exchanges must remain agile to attract new users and maintain volume. Panelists also shared insights into the day-to-day operations of running an exchange, balancing market reactions with strategic planning. They offered advice to builders in the audience, sharing lessons they would tell their younger selves, and discussed how fostering a “winning culture” and managing talent contributes to their companies’ success.

A more informal fireside chat, “Yet Another Yat Chat? This Time, It’s Personal,” featured Animoca’s Yat Siu, offering a look at blockchain innovation’s cultural and personal dimensions. The conversation covered a wide range of topics, starting with the role of Yat’s personal branding in Animoca Brands’ growth and the rise of individual brands in the industry. The discussion also touched on the future of Web3 gaming, the evolving concept of the metaverse, and the trend of relying on existing intellectual properties in gaming and film.

Key insights included the challenges Web3 builders face in understanding traditional gamers, the investment potential of AI projects, and Animoca Brand’s focus on staying true to its vision rather than following market trends. Finally, the panel discussed the shift from equity to tokens in funding and how the criteria for promising projects have changed, with viral marketing and influencers now playing a bigger role.

Later panels shifted focus toward increasing DeFi’s accessibility and building the infrastructure needed for genuine interoperability across blockchains. “Unlocking Next-Gen DeFi for the Masses” and “How to Build Truly Interoperable DeFi” included discussions on improving user experience, enhancing developer tooling, and enabling cross-chain communication to unify fragmented networks.

The role of AI in shaping Web3 was another central theme. In “Where Is the AI Revolution Taking Web3 Next?” panelists discussed the potential of decentralization to address core AI challenges like closed models, data, and incentives. They also explored how decentralized hardware could compete with industry leaders like AWS and Nvidia in cost and performance and how software-based proofs could restore trust in opaque AI decision-making. The conversation also touched on the role of decentralized data networks in ensuring quality and attribution, as well as why Web3’s impact on the AI economy remains limited. Risks of fully decentralizing powerful AI were also examined, with the panel also considering future use cases for decentralized AI.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization also took center stage in “Why Real Assets Are Crypto’s Next Gold Rush,” where experts argued that tokenizing tangible assets could be a key growth area for the industry.

The final sessions addressed themes of infrastructure and ethics. “The Path to Mass Adoption: DePIN & Beyond” focused on decentralized physical infrastructure networks, while “Rewriting the Human Script – Before AI Does It for Us” explored the concerns surrounding fast AI development and the transformative potential of its intersection with Web3 technologies.

The “What Will the AI x Web3 Hype Lead To?” panel was another highlight, delving into the potential of AI in expanding the Web3 ecosystem, acknowledging that despite Web3’s current limited user base, AI could be key in driving growth and attracting new participants. The speakers also discussed the most exciting use cases emerging from the intersection of AI and Web3, noting the growing impact of accessible AI in deploying various AI agents across sectors like social and DeFi. The conversation turned to the evolution of products and protocols influenced by AI advancements. Looking ahead, panelists shared their views on the future of the AI x Web3 space, contemplating whether there will be a more mature ecosystem once the initial hype subsides. They also offered advice for builders in this space, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on long-term value and innovation.

The Main Stage featured speakers from C² Ventures, Spartan Group, Gnosis VC, Vortex, Protagonist, Arcadia, Bitget, 1inch, OKX, KuCoin, Animoca Brands, Gate.io, Manta, Sonic, Supra Oracles, Rango Exchange, Ice Open Network, Consensys/MetaMask, EtherFi, DeBridge, Orderly Network, Blum, Addressable, Aethir, Fluence, Openledger, 0g Labs, LEK Consulting, Mantra, Lumia, Dubai Digital Asset Association, Hedera, LunaPR, Filecoin, Helium Foundation, Easeflow, CGV, Cryptomeria Capital, Xponential, Polygon, Monad, Kaito, and Yap Market.

Hack Seasons Explores Key Web3 Developments: From AI And DeFi To RWA Tokenization And Culture

In parallel, the Growth Stage kicked off with the panel “Decentralization vs. Practicality: Striking the Right Balance in Infrastructure,” which explored the balance between decentralization and practicality in blockchain infrastructure. The discussion offered insights into how projects navigate trade-offs to build scalable and user-friendly systems.

This was followed by the session “A Dive Inside the AI Agent Boom,” which examined the rise of AI agents, focusing on the emerging trend of autonomous onchain services and their potential impact.

Next, the conversation shifted to the future of DeFi in “DeFi’s Next Power Moves: Trends That’ll Break the Chain,” emphasizing new trends and innovations that could disrupt traditional DeFi models. A dedicated panel, “Scaling the AI & DePIN Synergy for the Masses,” explored how the synergy between AI and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) can scale to serve broader audiences.

Another session, “How to Scale DeFi for the Next Billion Users,” addressed strategies for onboarding the next billion users into DeFi, focusing on accessibility and scalability.

There was also a deep dive into tokenization and the adoption of real-world assets (RWA) with the “How to Navigate the RWA Revolution” panel, followed by the keynote “Building the Rails for DeFAI: AI Agents and RWAs at the Execution Layer,” which discussed building AI agent infrastructure and its role in executing financial tasks.

The “Move Unchained: Exploring the Limits of DeFi on Aptos” panel focused on DeFi growth within the Aptos ecosystem, examining how the Move programming language and its ecosystem are expanding possibilities for onchain finance.

Closing the Growth Stage, the cultural discussion “Memes and the Attention Economy: Driving Ecosystem Growth Through Culture” explored how memes and the attention economy are contributing to the growth of Web3 communities, followed by several closing keynotes.

The Growth Stage featured participation from Edge of Show, Wirex, Near AI, Wormhole, Kiln, EAK, ElizaOS, SingularityNET, Olas, 1inch, X-phere, Monad, Stonfi, TONX, WeatherXM, Fluence, io.net, Aethir, Orbofi, Mercuryo, Altlayer, Ava Labs, Ethereum Foundation, Akindo, D3, Chainlink, Spartan Group, GLIF, ODOS, Aptos, Kana Labs, Amnis, Hyperion, Four.meme, Mubarak, TUT, Broccoli (F3B), Coinrabbit, f(x) Protocol, and Openledger.

Hack Seasons: A Growing Global Platform Uniting Web3 Leaders, Unveils Upcoming Event In Cannes

Hack Seasons is a conference series aimed at fostering valuable connections within the Web3 ecosystem, uniting founders, developers, investors, and industry professionals. What began in 2023 as a small, community-driven event has since grown over the past two years into a prominent global conference. Conferences have been held in major cities, including Turkey, Singapore, Dubai, Brussels, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong consistently drawing over 3,000 participants at each event.

These gatherings serve as a platform for industry leaders to share the latest insights and developments shaping the Web3 space. Looking ahead, Hack Seasons has announced plans for its third event this year, which will take place in Cannes this summer.

The Mpost team extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, speakers, partners, and media partners for contributing to the success of this unforgettable experience.

