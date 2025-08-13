Taiko Activates Preconfirmations On Ethereum Mainnet, Advancing Decentralized Rollup Performance

In Brief Taiko has launched phase one of its preconfirmation system on Ethereum mainnet, enabling near two-second transaction finality on its decentralized based rollup solution, enhancing scalability without compromising decentralization.

Based rollup solution Taiko has initiated the first phase of its preconfirmation system on the Ethereum mainnet, with deployment scheduled between August 11th and 13th to a permissioned group of preconfirmers. This implementation is intended to enhance the predictability of transactions and the usability of based rollups, contributing to their progression as a decentralized approach to scaling Ethereum.

Phase one of the preconfirmation system enables transaction processing times near two seconds without compromising decentralization, which may extend the use cases of the network across DeFi, GameFi, and enterprise applications that have traditionally needed to balance between performance and decentralized infrastructure.

Addressing Blockchain Trilemma With Scalable And Decentralized Solutions

For years, the blockchain sector has faced a persistent trade-off between high-speed, centralized rollups that reduce decentralization and slower, decentralized alternatives that limit performance. The introduction of preconfirmation technology presents a shift in this dynamic by removing the need to compromise between these two priorities.

“We are proud to bring preconfirmations to mainnet and further exemplify how based rollups are the best solution to scaling Ethereum,” said Joaquin Mendes, COO of Taiko Labs, in a written statement. “With preconfirmations, we will be able to see a new generation of dApp and overall Ethereum development that doesn’t rely on centralized payoff or compromise to achieve its goals. Now developers and users don’t have to sacrifice decentralization but can expect both decentralization and scale. This is the first time decentralization can meet secure, speedy performance on Ethereum,” he added.

Based rollups operate by leveraging Ethereum’s native validator set instead of relying on centralized sequencers, offering a maximally aligned approach to scaling the network. Traditionally, their effectiveness has been limited by Ethereum’s 12-second block intervals. The introduction of preconfirmation technology addresses this limitation by enabling significantly faster transaction finality, while maintaining the trust-minimized architecture that underpins Ethereum’s core value proposition.

Collaborative Efforts Propel Industry Innovation

Taiko has collaborated with Chainbound, Gattaca, and Nethermind to support the implementation of preconfirmation functionality on its network, aiming to achieve meaningful improvements in transaction speed while maintaining a trustless architecture consistent with Ethereum’s security model.

“It’s exciting to see the first implementation of based rollups go live on Taiko,” said Kubi Mensah, CEO and Co-Founder of Gattaca, in a written statement. “Our significant testing and efforts have gone toward ensuring a viable implementation of this key development that will not only benefit Taiko users but the Ethereum ecosystem overall,” he added.

This enhancement in processing speed positions based rollups as a more advanced option among scaling solutions in addressing the blockchain trilemma. As an extension of Ethereum, they retain its inherent security and decentralization while now achieving transaction throughput comparable to that of centralized rollups.

“With preconfirmations, we can scale Ethereum without compromising its core principles,” said Tomasz Stańczak, Founder of Nethermind, in a written statement. “After putting in time to ensure security concerns are addressed, we are happy with the outcome of this launch with Taiko,” he added.

For developers, preconfirmations mean no longer having to sacrifice ownership over the outcomes for their project for the sake of efficiency. It removes the risk of the centralized Layer 2 undermining their sequencers for any number of reasons.

“It’s great to see a new stepping stone in Ethereum development go live. With preconfirmations, we can make transactions feel seamless without introducing new trust assumptions,” said Francesco Mosterts, Co-Founder of Chainbound, in a written statement. “This is a natural next step to bring Ethereum’s scaling in line with its original ethos, ensuring the best outcomes for users, developers, and validators,” he added.

While Taiko‘s architecture enables this historic combination of decentralization and performance by design, the ecosystem continues to evolve. This launch marks phase one of Taiko’s preconfirmation rollout, starting with a permissioned set of preconfirmations. Phase two, which will introduce a permissionless preconfirmation mechanism, will follow at a later stage. Together, these phases represent the first steps toward a fully realized vision of scalable, decentralized blockchain infrastructure.

