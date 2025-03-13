en en
News Report Technology
March 13, 2025

Swell Integrates Obol Distributed Validators To Enhance Performance And Maximize Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 13, 2025 at 3:03 am Updated: March 13, 2025 at 3:03 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 13, 2025 at 3:03 am

In Brief

Swell is integrating Obol Distributed Validators to modernize its staking stack, delivering improved performance, reduced risks, and greater rewards.

Swell Integrates Obol Distributed Validators To Enhance Performance And Maximize Rewards

Non-custodial liquid staking protocol, Swell announced the integration of Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) into its liquid restaking protocol. This marks a major advancement in enhancing the staking system, with the aim of providing better performance, reducing risks, and increasing rewards for users. 

The Obol Collective is the leading Decentralized Operator Ecosystem and a key proponent of Distributed Validators. It aims to improve performance, boost rewards, and minimize risks for Ethereum and other decentralized infrastructure networks. 

In its effort to modernize its staking system, Swell is implementing multi-operator clusters. This approach enables multiple validator operators to collaborate in order to improve security, reliability, and decentralization. Through Obol’s Distributed Key Generation (DKG), validators can collaboratively generate and manage keys, ensuring that no single operator holds full control. This reduces the risk of failures and strengthens key security, minimizing penalties and enhancing staking performance overall. 

New Integration To Bring Better Performance

Performance plays a crucial role in Ethereum staking—greater uptime and efficiency lead to higher rewards and a more reliable network. Obol’s DVs optimize validator uptime and eliminate inefficiencies that are common in traditional setups, delivering top-tier performance. The multi-operator architecture not only enhances security but also boosts validator responsiveness and fault tolerance, helping maximize staking rewards for Swell users. 

With improved performance and reduced downtime, distributed validators provide higher rewards compared to conventional validators. Furthermore, Swell users may gain additional incentives from the Obol Collective, increasing total staking rewards. 

By modernizing its staking framework with Obol DVs, Swell enhances security, optimizes performance, and offers greater rewards. More updates are expected in the future.

Swell is a liquid (re)staking protocol that features its own vertically-integrated rollup. Users can stake and restake their assets on Swell, and further enhance their restaking yield on Swellchain—the first rollup specifically designed for restaking, powered by Proof of Restake. 

Recently, the AMM DEX Velodrome integrated with Swellchain, adding substantial liquidity and enabling low-slippage swaps for Swellchain users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.