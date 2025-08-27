Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification

In Brief Swarm Network has raised $13 million to develop its decentralized AI verification system on Sui, supporting a distributed fact-checking ecosystem with over 10,000 license holders.

Decentralized protocol, Swarm Network announced that it has secured $13 million to develop its decentralized AI verification system, including $10 million from a public Agent License Sale on Sui’s network and $3 million from strategic investors such as Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage.

The investments from Sui, Ghaf, and Brinc were facilitated through Swarm’s participation in the first cohort of SuiHub’s Dubai-based global accelerator, which accepted only 1.3% of over 630 applications from 152 countries, highlighting the selectivity of the program and Swarm’s strong approach.

The public Agent License Sale, conducted on Sui’s network, raised more than $10 million, with licenses serving as operational keys for the AI Agent Layer, supporting a distributed verification ecosystem and generating daily rewards for operators who maintain network integrity.

Over 10,000 licenses have been sold, demonstrating robust public interest in Swarm’s framework. The upcoming Agent BUIDL feature will allow license holders to customize and train their AI agents for specialized verification tasks, enabling participants to actively contribute to a decentralized verification economy where accurate information is both shared and monetized.

“We need some strong teams in the AI spectrum,” said Sui Co-Founder Kostas Chalkias in a written statement. “Swarm’s whole presentation is appealing; they’re in this space of successful startups,” he added.

Swarm To Advance Decentralized AI Fact-Checking And Verification Infrastructure

Swarm has developed a close partnership with Sui, integrating into the network’s growing ecosystem. The project was recently selected from over 600 applicants as one of six startups in the inaugural SuiHub accelerator cohort. Its decentralized protocol, which converts raw off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information, has gained attention from venture capitalists, developers, and users. For instance, Rollup News, an AI-driven fact-checking solution, has attracted more than 128,000 users who have verified over 3 million posts to date.

The platform supports Swarm’s mission to build reliable infrastructure for digital information, combining AI and human oversight to facilitate more informed decision-making. Backed by partners and investors, Swarm plans to expand Rollup News with additional features and launch its agentic layer, supported by over 10,000 license holders. Each Agent License operator is incentivized to contribute collaboratively, promoting a transparent ecosystem where accurate information is treated as a valuable resource.

