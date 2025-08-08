Sui Introduces Passkey For Seamless User Onboarding: Enable Login And Transactions Via Face ID, Fingerprint, Or Passcode

In Brief Sui Network introduces passkey support, enabling passwordless login and seamless Web3 access via biometric authentication, simplifying onboarding for users and developers.

Layer 1 permissionless blockchain Sui Network announced the introduction of passkey support, designed to simplify onboarding for developers and enable users to log in without passwords. With passkey now available on the Sui Mainnet, applications can be accessed and transactions signed through Face ID, fingerprint recognition, or a device password, eliminating the need for wallet extensions, seed phrases, or additional setup.

A passkey functions as a cryptographic credential, allowing access to applications and transaction signing through a device’s native authentication methods, offering a process similar to logging into a mobile app or email account. This approach removes the need for seed phrase management or browser extension installation. As an open standard supported by FIDO and W3C, and already integrated by Apple, Google, and Microsoft, passkey utilizes WebAuthn and biometric verification to replace traditional keys with a more secure and user-friendly method.

By adhering to open standards and ensuring compatibility across major platforms, passkey delivers a streamlined and familiar experience for users while providing developers with a secure alternative to conventional authentication methods. Nimora is the first wallet to implement passkey, demonstrating how secure and intuitive access to Web3 can be achieved.

Passkey Enhances User Experience And Simplifies Developer Integration: Streamlined Web3 Access And Secure Authentication On Sui

From a user standpoint, passkey operates much like signing into a contemporary application, removing the need for browser extensions, seed phrase storage, or prior wallet setup before engaging with an app. Access is granted through biometric authentication or a device passcode. The technology functions across multiple devices, supports Face ID and fingerprint recognition, and can integrate with hardware security keys such as YubiKey for additional protection. With cloud synchronization capabilities, account recovery can occur without reliance on a backup phrase. This delivers a faster, more streamlined experience, particularly on mobile devices, while preserving strong cryptographic security. On Sui, passkey also accommodates advanced functionalities such as multisignature wallets, combining authentication methods like passkey and zkLogin to improve security and recovery options.

Implementation of passkey in a Sui-based application is lightweight and straightforward, removing the dependency on external wallet providers and eliminating the need for users to manage private keys. It enables direct, familiar login processes through WebAuthn and Sui-native cryptographic mechanisms. Additional capabilities include QR code-based cross-device login, native platform authentication, and multisignature wallet configurations. This approach results in faster onboarding, reduced abandonment during account creation, and increased flexibility in shaping the overall user experience.

Passkey removes a major barrier in the Web3 space by streamlining the onboarding process, making blockchain usage accessible to individuals who prefer not to engage with its technical complexities. The blend of robust security and straightforward usability positions passkey as an effective solution for both initial access and routine interactions within Sui. With Nimora as the first wallet to implement passkey, this authentication method is already being put into practice. As its adoption expands, passkey is expected to transform the way users register, authenticate, and engage within the Sui ecosystem, establishing a new benchmark for seamless Web3 accessibility.

