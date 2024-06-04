Succinct Labs Launches Open-Source ZkVM Audit Competition With $110K Prize

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Succinct Labs launched of the first fully open-source zkVM audit competition, aiming to improve transparency and security in its technology.

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) startup Succinct Labs announced the launch of the first fully open-source zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) audit competition. It aims to improve transparency and security in their technology through community engagement.

As per the competition rules, individuals who manage to crack the SP1 testnet will be awarded $110,000. The audit competition, which is by invitation only, commenced at 20:00 UTC on June 3rd and will continue until 20:00 UTC on June 24th. Invitations can be obtained from the Web3 security solutions marketplace, Cantina, within a 24-hour window from the competition start. Participants are encouraged to retweet all announcement posts on the social media platform X in order to get invited.

The audit focuses on the SP1 core programs. Recently, SP1’s core prover, constraints, and recursion system underwent audits conducted by two leading zero-knowledge (ZK) auditors. This competition acts as a secondary verification process to ensure that SP1 is free from any potential exploits or vulnerabilities.

To assist participants in understanding each program, a code walkthrough of SP1 is available on the Cantina Discord server.

SP1 represents a high-performance, fully open-source, and contributor-friendly zkVM designed to verify the execution of Rust programs or any programs compiled with LLVM.

Its is open-source under MIT / Apache 2.0 licenses, with no code obfuscation with all development conducted publicly. Unlike existing zkVMs with closed-source, immutable constraint logic, SP1 features a modular architecture designed for customization from the start. This customizability allows individuals to add “precompiles” to the core zkVM logic, leading to notable performance improvements.

Announcing the first audit competition for a 100% open-source zkVM.



$110,000 bounty if you can break SP1.



Put your skills to the test ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V3YEIKYrZV — Succinct (@SuccinctLabs) June 3, 2024

What Is Succinct Labs?

Succinct Labs is developing a decentralized prover network to facilitate the creation of blockchain applications and infrastructure secured by cryptographic verification. Unifying the proof supply chain, it offers highly available proof generation infrastructure with competitive pricing for rollups, coprocessors, and other applications leveraging ZKPs.

Recently, the startup raised $55 million in seed and Series A funding, led by Paradigm Capital, with participation from Robot Ventures, Bankless Ventures, Geometry, and other prominent investors.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson