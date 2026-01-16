STRK Becomes Natively Accessible On Solana Through NEAR Intents

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Starknet has expanded STRK to Solana via NEAR Intents, with Meteora and Jupiter providing liquidity and trading through a streamlined, intent-based cross-chain execution model.

Starknet, a decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 scaling network, introduced availability of its native STRK token on Solana, marking an expansion into Solana’s decentralized finance landscape through NEAR Intents.

NEAR Intents provides a chain-abstracted execution framework designed to reduce complexity typically associated with cross-chain asset transfers. The move represents coordinated alignment between Starknet, Solana, and NEAR, focusing on making digital assets accessible across networks where liquidity and activity are already concentrated.

Through this setup, Solana gains access to STRK, Starknet extends its token’s presence into a high-activity ecosystem, and NEAR supplies the underlying intent-based infrastructure that manages execution across multiple chains.

Unlike conventional bridge mechanisms, NEAR Intents relies on a solver-driven model that allows users to define a desired outcome while execution is handled automatically in the background.

From a user perspective, the process remains straightforward, with no requirement to understand token wrapping, network differences, or intermediary steps.

This approach reframes cross-chain interaction as a routine function rather than a specialized task, supporting a more seamless and adoption-ready model for multi-ecosystem decentralized finance (DeFi) participation.

Manlets, you can now access STRK directly.



STRK is live on @Solana via @NEARPROTOCOL Intents.



Already supported on:



> @JupiterExchange for spot trading with best execution

> @MeteoraAG for liquidity + swaps https://t.co/G2vPgh1uLu pic.twitter.com/bK5kNfxI0q — Starknet (BTCFi arc) 🥷 (@Starknet) January 15, 2026

Meteora And Jupiter Anchor STRK Liquidity And Trading As The Token Enters Solana’s DeFi Market

STRK is now accessible within the Solana ecosystem through the NEAR Intents interface, which enables token acquisition on Solana using a range of supported assets from multiple blockchains.

By defining an intended outcome and connecting the appropriate wallets, an intent is submitted and executed by a solver, after which STRK is delivered directly to a Solana wallet for use across decentralized finance applications.

Liquidity for STRK on Solana is primarily available via Meteora, where the token can be swapped or supplied through standard automated market maker mechanisms, while Jupiter supports spot trading with optimized routing across available liquidity.

Each participating network contributes a specific function, with Starknet extending its native asset, Solana offering a high-performance trading environment, and NEAR providing the intent-based execution layer that abstracts operational complexity.

The integration represents an initial phase in a wider initiative to enable digital assets to operate across ecosystems without friction.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

