Starknet Foundation Launches Startup House, Welcoming MVP-Stage Projects

Organization committed to supporting the development and growth of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet, Starknet Foundation unveiled the launch of Startup House, a new program aimed at transforming MVP-stage projects into high-growth startups.

Set to debut at ETHcc in Cannes, Startup House is a selective, 5-day program designed for early-stage teams building on Starknet. The program offers structured mentorship and high-leverage workshops that focus on various aspects such as business model design, user acquisition strategies, team recruitment, pitch preparation, and fundraising. The goal of the program is to help teams build new products and launch startups that can make an immediate impact in the market.

Starknet is more than a blockchain for deploying contracts, it represents a comprehensive ecosystem and community where long-term, scalable Web3 companies can grow and thrive. As an early-stage startup, navigating each stage of the development path requires support, and Startup House aims to provide that. By offering resources across product development, business strategy, and community engagement, the program fosters an environment where the challenges of building and launching onchain products are well understood.

Eligibility Criteria For Startup House Applicants

This program is intended for teams that have already launched a working MVP on Starknet. It is anticipated that the potential participants have gathered some early user feedback, and they are familiar with the obstacles to overcome. They are ready for the next phase of growth. Specifically, Starknet Foundation is looking for founders, entrepreneurs, and builders who have a live MVP on Starknet and teams with a balance of technical and business expertise. Founders should be prepared to dedicate 5 days to focused company-building and should be open to feedback, iteration, and executing effectively.

Starknet Foundation noted that it is particularly interested in teams working within Web3 sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, Bitcoin, payments, and more. Participants do not have to already be part of the Starknet ecosystem; as the new teams from across the broader Web3 space are welcomed.

