SSV Network Announces ‘Alan’ Scaling Upgrade For Mainnet On November 25

In Brief SSV Network has announced plans to implement the “Alan” upgrade on its mainnet during Epoch 327,375, scheduled for November 25, which will result in a network fork.

Provider of decentralized and scalable staking infrastructure, SSV Network announced plans to implement the “Alan” upgrade on its mainnet on November 25, during Epoch 327,375, resulting in a network fork. Given the growth of the network, the Alan Fork is a crucial scaling upgrade designed to maintain the protocol’s stability and performance. This upgrade will introduce several enhancements, particularly in performance and scalability, reducing resource usage such as CPU time and bandwidth.

The SSV Network team is advising all Node Operators to update their software to the latest version promptly. This update is essential for testing validators on the Alan upgrade and for gathering data on how the system performs before the mainnet launch.

Alan Upgrade To Enable Network Scaling By Minimizing Computational Load And Optimizing Message Distribution

Since the mainnet launch in December 2023, SSV Network has exceeded growth expectations. Within six months, it became one of the top five staking providers on Rated, emphasizing the importance of its Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) infrastructure in the Ethereum staking ecosystem. Over the past nine months, SSV has secured 1.4 million ETH, distributed across 43,000 validators and 1,000 node operators worldwide, while also being integrated into Re/Staking applications. This growth highlights the need for scaling.

Scaling is necessary to manage the influx of participants, users, and developers joining the SSV ecosystem. The Alan upgrade addresses this by reducing the number of consensus-related messages through the introduction of Committee-Based Consensus and improving message processing by more efficiently assigning subnets to operators. These changes will enable the network to scale by minimizing the computational load on operators and optimizing message distribution on the p2p network layer.

SSV.Network is a fully decentralized, open-source Ethereum staking network that utilizes Secret Shared Validator (SSV) technology, also known as Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). This platform provides an infrastructure solution designed to decentralize Ethereum validators by distributing their operations across multiple independent, non-trusting nodes within the network.

Recently, it has formed a partnership with Sigma Prime, the developer behind Ethereum’s Lighthouse client, to launch a second validator client and integrate Commit-Boost. These enhancements are aimed at improving validator performance, particularly in terms of optimizing validator commitments and overall capabilities.

