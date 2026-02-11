Spark Unveils Institutional Lending Suite To Channel $9B In Stablecoin Liquidity Into Traditional Finance

In Brief Spark has launched new institutional lending products that channel more than $9 billion in stablecoin liquidity into traditional finance while expanding access to large‑scale, on‑chain credit.

Spark, described as an institutional‑grade asset allocator, announced the introduction of Spark Prime and Spark Institutional Lending, initiatives that bring more than $9 billion in on‑chain stablecoin liquidity into institutional financial environments.

As stablecoins continue to play a growing role in payments, trading activity, and lending operations, interest in crypto‑secured financing has expanded among financial institutions.

However, institutional involvement has largely remained outside decentralized finance, as requirements around custody, internal controls, and risk management have limited direct on‑chain participation, with the off‑chain crypto lending market currently estimated at approximately $33 billion.

Spark’s institutional framework is presented as a way to address this divide by extending an existing on‑chain liquidity engine—already operating at institutional scale—into workflows used by traditional financial entities. Instead of requiring institutions to redesign their approaches to custody, capital management, or risk oversight, Spark provides access to on‑chain stablecoin liquidity through processes intended to align with established operational structures.

Spark’s institutional suite is organized around two primary applications within stablecoin markets. The first involves institutional access to stablecoin liquidity at scale, enabling firms to obtain stablecoin loans directly from Spark’s $9 billion liquidity pool through products structured to fit existing custody, risk, and operational requirements, without obligating institutions to operate directly on‑chain. The second focuses on liquidity support for stablecoin issuers, offering infrastructure that allows issuers and financial platforms to establish and expand liquidity without depending on traditional market‑making arrangements or short‑term incentive mechanisms.

“As stablecoins become a core part of global financial markets, institutions need access to liquidity that is both scalable and compatible with existing operational models,” said Sam MacPherson, Co‑Founder and CEO of Phoenix Labs, the core contributor to Spark. “The Spark institutional offering is built to support the next phase of stablecoin-based markets, by extending on-chain liquidity into institutional workflows, allowing firms to access stablecoin-native finance without re-engineering how they manage custody, risk, or capital.”

Spark Strengthens Role In Institutional DeFi As New Lending Products Drive Large‑Scale Stablecoin Liquidity Integration

Spark Prime is presented as a solution for institutions seeking direct access to stablecoin credit through margin‑based lending and off‑exchange settlement, enabling capital to be deployed efficiently across trading venues without requiring full on‑chain operations. Spark Institutional Lending is designed for institutions that prefer custodial participation, offering access to Spark‑governed lending markets through integrations with qualified custodians such as Anchorage Digital. This structure allows borrowers to obtain stablecoin liquidity while maintaining collateral oversight and risk controls within regulated custody environments.

Spark’s infrastructure is already being used at an institutional scale. In January 2025, Coinbase introduced a bitcoin‑backed borrowing product supported by Spark‑governed USDC liquidity, with Spark providing more than 80% of the liquidity used. As loan volumes increased by $500 million over a three‑month period, automated parameters within Spark’s liquidity framework maintained consistent borrowing conditions. Spark has also contributed to liquidity expansion for PayPal USD (PYUSD), allocating roughly $500 million through Spark‑governed mechanisms to enhance on‑chain liquidity across USDS, USDC, and USDT.

With the introduction of Spark Prime and Spark Institutional Lending, Spark broadens its role as a connector between decentralized liquidity and institutional finance, positioning stablecoin‑based markets as durable components of financial infrastructure rather than limited or experimental systems.

