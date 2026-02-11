en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report
February 11, 2026

Spark Unveils Institutional Lending Suite To Channel $9B In Stablecoin Liquidity Into Traditional Finance

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 11, 2026 at 3:45 am Updated: February 11, 2026 at 3:45 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 11, 2026 at 3:45 am

In Brief

Spark has launched new institutional lending products that channel more than $9 billion in stablecoin liquidity into traditional finance while expanding access to large‑scale, on‑chain credit.

Spark Unveils Institutional Lending Suite To Channel $9B In Stablecoin Liquidity Into Traditional Finance

Spark, described as an institutional‑grade asset allocator, announced the introduction of Spark Prime and Spark Institutional Lending, initiatives that bring more than $9 billion in on‑chain stablecoin liquidity into institutional financial environments. 

As stablecoins continue to play a growing role in payments, trading activity, and lending operations, interest in crypto‑secured financing has expanded among financial institutions. 

However, institutional involvement has largely remained outside decentralized finance, as requirements around custody, internal controls, and risk management have limited direct on‑chain participation, with the off‑chain crypto lending market currently estimated at approximately $33 billion.

Spark’s institutional framework is presented as a way to address this divide by extending an existing on‑chain liquidity engine—already operating at institutional scale—into workflows used by traditional financial entities. Instead of requiring institutions to redesign their approaches to custody, capital management, or risk oversight, Spark provides access to on‑chain stablecoin liquidity through processes intended to align with established operational structures. 

Spark’s institutional suite is organized around two primary applications within stablecoin markets. The first involves institutional access to stablecoin liquidity at scale, enabling firms to obtain stablecoin loans directly from Spark’s $9 billion liquidity pool through products structured to fit existing custody, risk, and operational requirements, without obligating institutions to operate directly on‑chain. The second focuses on liquidity support for stablecoin issuers, offering infrastructure that allows issuers and financial platforms to establish and expand liquidity without depending on traditional market‑making arrangements or short‑term incentive mechanisms.

“As stablecoins become a core part of global financial markets, institutions need access to liquidity that is both scalable and compatible with existing operational models,” said Sam MacPherson, Co‑Founder and CEO of Phoenix Labs, the core contributor to Spark. “The Spark institutional offering is built to support the next phase of stablecoin-based markets, by extending on-chain liquidity into institutional workflows, allowing firms to access stablecoin-native finance without re-engineering how they manage custody, risk, or capital.”

Spark Strengthens Role In Institutional DeFi As New Lending Products Drive Large‑Scale Stablecoin Liquidity Integration

Spark Prime is presented as a solution for institutions seeking direct access to stablecoin credit through margin‑based lending and off‑exchange settlement, enabling capital to be deployed efficiently across trading venues without requiring full on‑chain operations. Spark Institutional Lending is designed for institutions that prefer custodial participation, offering access to Spark‑governed lending markets through integrations with qualified custodians such as Anchorage Digital. This structure allows borrowers to obtain stablecoin liquidity while maintaining collateral oversight and risk controls within regulated custody environments.

Spark’s infrastructure is already being used at an institutional scale. In January 2025, Coinbase introduced a bitcoin‑backed borrowing product supported by Spark‑governed USDC liquidity, with Spark providing more than 80% of the liquidity used. As loan volumes increased by $500 million over a three‑month period, automated parameters within Spark’s liquidity framework maintained consistent borrowing conditions. Spark has also contributed to liquidity expansion for PayPal USD (PYUSD), allocating roughly $500 million through Spark‑governed mechanisms to enhance on‑chain liquidity across USDS, USDC, and USDT.

With the introduction of Spark Prime and Spark Institutional Lending, Spark broadens its role as a connector between decentralized liquidity and institutional finance, positioning stablecoin‑based markets as durable components of financial infrastructure rather than limited or experimental systems.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

New Binance–Franklin Templeton Institutional Program Enables Off‑Exchange Collateralization Of Tokenized MMFs

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

Institutional Finance, Payments Firms And Blockchain Developers To Gather At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

CertiK’s 2026 Report Shows Prediction Markets Entering Mainstream Amid Security Risks And Fragmented Global Regulation

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

Two‑Stage Program, 50 Speakers, And A Deep Dive Into Investments And Digital Finance: Inside The HSC Asset Management Agenda

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

New Binance–Franklin Templeton Institutional Program Enables Off‑Exchange Collateralization Of Tokenized MMFs

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

Institutional Finance, Payments Firms And Blockchain Developers To Gather At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

CertiK’s 2026 Report Shows Prediction Markets Entering Mainstream Amid Security Risks And Fragmented Global Regulation

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

Two‑Stage Program, 50 Speakers, And A Deep Dive Into Investments And Digital Finance: Inside The HSC Asset Management Agenda

by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
New Binance–Franklin Templeton Institutional Program Enables Off‑Exchange Collateralization Of Tokenized MMFs
Business News Report Technology
New Binance–Franklin Templeton Institutional Program Enables Off‑Exchange Collateralization Of Tokenized MMFs
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026
Institutional Finance, Payments Firms And Blockchain Developers To Gather At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong
Hack Seasons Business Lifestyle Markets News Report Technology
Institutional Finance, Payments Firms And Blockchain Developers To Gather At HSC Asset Management In Hong Kong
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026
CertiK’s 2026 Report Shows Prediction Markets Entering Mainstream Amid Security Risks And Fragmented Global Regulation
News Report Technology
CertiK’s 2026 Report Shows Prediction Markets Entering Mainstream Amid Security Risks And Fragmented Global Regulation
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026
Two‑Stage Program, 50 Speakers, And A Deep Dive Into Investments And Digital Finance: Inside The HSC Asset Management Agenda
Hack Seasons Business Lifestyle Markets News Report Technology
Two‑Stage Program, 50 Speakers, And A Deep Dive Into Investments And Digital Finance: Inside The HSC Asset Management Agenda
by Alisa Davidson
February 11, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.