Spark Allocates $100M To Superstate’s Regulated Crypto Fund To Diversify Beyond Treasuries Amid Falling Yields

In Brief Spark has allocated $100 million from its stablecoin reserves to Superstate’s regulated USCC crypto fund to diversify yield sources beyond Treasuries amid falling US Treasury rates.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform and on-chain asset management protocol Spark has allocated $100 million from its stablecoin reserves to Superstate’s USCC fund, a regulated crypto-based trading vehicle designed to earn returns from differences between spot and futures market prices. The move represents one of the earliest significant efforts by a major DeFi protocol to diversify its holdings beyond government securities amid a decline in Treasury yields to their lowest levels in six months.

“Access to stable, diversified yield is increasingly critical as Treasury returns compress,” said Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, in a written statement. “This investment allows Spark to maintain exposure to yield opportunities uncorrelated with Federal Reserve rate policy while operating within a compliant institutional framework. As protocols adapt to the new rate environment, we’re helping them do so within a regulated, institutional structure,” he added.

“Superstate’s USCC fund enables Spark to diversify its reserves while maintaining the same level of safety and compliance that Spark has always prioritized,” said Sam MacPherson, CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Labs, in a written statement. “As on-chain ecosystems evolve, combining regulated yield with transparent, verifiable infrastructure is essential to delivering stability and long-term value for Spark’s users,” he added.

As the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell below 4% to 3.976% this week, the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut cycle has placed pressure on stablecoin issuers and decentralized finance protocols that rely on short-term Treasuries to sustain operations and reward structures, prompting a shift toward reduced incentives or alternative yield sources.

Superstate’s USCC fund utilizes basis trading strategies that capitalize on price discrepancies between spot and futures markets for major digital assets. The fund maintains a market-neutral position across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, including staked holdings, alongside U.S. Treasuries, and currently reports a 30-day yield of 8.35%.

Spark Expands Yield Strategy Through Regulated Allocation As Crypto Derivatives Volumes Surge

The allocation enables Spark to retain exposure to yield opportunities that are not directly influenced by Federal Reserve interest rate decisions while remaining within a regulated institutional structure. These developments coincide with increasing momentum in the cryptocurrency derivatives sector, as CME reported over $900 billion in futures and options volume during the third quarter, driven primarily by Ethereum activity.

Active derivatives markets typically reinforce the minor pricing spreads that underpin USCC’s carry-based strategy. Superstate’s fund is held in custody by Anchorage Digital, undergoes audits by Ernst & Young, and determines its net asset value through NAV Fund Services. The fund’s holdings are fully disclosed and include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP in both custody and collateral positions, as well as CME futures and forward contracts with institutional partners such as FalconX.

