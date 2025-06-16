SoSoValue Launches SoDEX Testnet And Opens Whitelist Registration

In Brief SoSoValue has launched the testnet for its new on-chain trading platform SoDEX and opened whitelist registration for a rewards-based incentive program offering 1 million SOSO tokens to participants.

Cryptocurrency data and research provider, SoSoValue announced the activation of the testnet for its new SoDEX trading chain, inviting users to join the whitelist for early access.

SoDEX is designed to facilitate on-chain order book trading across both spot and derivatives markets and is developed on ValueChain, SoSoValue’s proprietary Layer 1 blockchain. The platform aims to deliver a streamlined trading experience suited to professional market makers and users with traditional trading experience, while remaining accessible to individuals new to decentralized finance.

SoDEX integrates trading and research into a unified interface, aiming to eliminate the barriers between liquidity and market insights. It features an intuitive order book user interface designed to assist first-time users. The platform prioritizes asset security through alignment with current regulatory frameworks and partnerships with institutional-grade custodians. As a fully on-chain solution, SoDEX offers transparent, decentralized, and cross-border trading powered by blockchain technology.

Positioned as a demand-driven solution, SoDEX is promoted as more than just a high-performance trading platform; it is presented as a foundational application intended to broaden access to next-generation financial infrastructure. The underlying ValueChain is optimized for financial-grade applications and is engineered with capabilities such as high throughput, compatibility with multiple blockchain networks, and modular scalability. It is composed of an EVM-compatible system chain and high-performance application chains, which together support a secure, efficient, and scalable infrastructure tailored to meet the needs of decentralized trading platforms like SoDEX.

SoSoValue Launches SoDEX Testnet Incentive Program With 1M SOSO Tokens For Whitelisted Participants

A total of 1,000,000 SOSO tokens will be allocated to participants in the testnet phase. Participation in the testnet is limited to individuals who have been approved through the whitelist process. Rewards will be distributed based on a points system, which tracks user activity throughout the testing phase.

Points can be accumulated through various means, including the completion of assigned test tasks and the submission of valid bug reports. Additionally, users who demonstrate higher trading volumes and positive profit and loss (PnL) metrics will be eligible to increase their point totals.

Rewards are scheduled to be distributed upon the conclusion of the testing phase. To be considered for whitelist approval, prospective participants are advised to join the designated official Telegram group for applicants. Within the group, individuals will need to complete and submit the whitelist application form, which is available as a pinned message.

During the testing phase, participants will be required to complete several onboarding and trading-related steps. These include connecting a compatible cryptocurrency wallet and configuring it to support the ValueChain network in accordance with the provided setup instructions. Test tokens can then be claimed through the designated faucet mechanism. Once the tokens are received, users must transfer them from their Funding Account to their Spot Account.

In order to begin accumulating points, users must engage in trading activity involving a minimum of ten different spot trading pairs, with the total transaction volume exceeding the equivalent of 100,000 USDC. Identifying and reporting bugs via the official submission form is also encouraged, as it contributes to point accumulation. Rankings on the leaderboard will be determined based on both trading volume and realized profit and loss performance throughout the test period.

