Sonic Labs Unveils Spawn: An AI‑Driven Platform For Fast Natural‑Language Web3 App Development

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Spawn’s debut positions Sonic Labs’ new AI system as a tool that can generate full‑stack Web3 applications from natural‑language prompts, dramatically reducing development complexity and showcasing the Sonic blockchain’s high‑speed infrastructure.

Sonic Labs, the team behind the high‑performance Sonic blockchain, unveiled Spawn, described as the first AI‑driven platform designed specifically to generate full‑stack Web3 applications from natural‑language instructions. A preview of the system debuted at ETHDenver 2026, with a wider rollout planned after the event.

The launch positions Spawn as a response to the broader vibecoding trend, which has made no‑code and agent‑based development common in traditional software but has not previously produced an equivalent tool tailored to decentralized applications.

The platform is built to address the complexity of Web3 development, where creating even simple decentralized applications typically requires expertise in Solidity, security auditing, compilation pipelines, deployment processes, wallet integration, and frontend engineering.

Spawn aims to remove these barriers by allowing users to describe an application in plain language, after which the system generates the smart contracts, compiles and deploys them to the Sonic testnet, and produces a complete frontend with wallet connectivity.

Through Spawny, an integrated conversational AI agent, users can refine logic, adjust interfaces, or add features through iterative natural‑language prompts, reducing development time from weeks to minutes.

Spawn Demonstration Highlights The Chain’s High‑Speed Infrastructure

At ETHDenver, Sonic Labs demonstrated the platform by generating a fully playable Snake game with an on‑chain leaderboard from a single prompt. The game is currently accessible at snake.soniclabs.com, and attendees were invited to compete for top leaderboard positions and event merchandise.

The company emphasized that Spawn is built to take advantage of the Sonic blockchain’s high throughput, EVM compatibility, near‑instant finality, and low transaction costs, making it suitable for interactive applications such as games, NFT collections, DeFi tools, DAOs, and payment systems.

A preview version of Spawn is already live, with a closed beta scheduled to begin shortly and a broader public release to follow

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

