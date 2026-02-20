en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
February 20, 2026

Sonic Labs Unveils Spawn: An AI‑Driven Platform For Fast Natural‑Language Web3 App Development

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 20, 2026 at 9:30 am Updated: February 20, 2026 at 8:45 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 20, 2026 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Spawn’s debut positions Sonic Labs’ new AI system as a tool that can generate full‑stack Web3 applications from natural‑language prompts, dramatically reducing development complexity and showcasing the Sonic blockchain’s high‑speed infrastructure.

Sonic Labs Unveils Spawn: An AI‑Driven Platform For Fast Natural‑Language Web3 App Development

Sonic Labs, the team behind the high‑performance Sonic blockchain, unveiled Spawn, described as the first AI‑driven platform designed specifically to generate full‑stack Web3 applications from natural‑language instructions. A preview of the system debuted at ETHDenver 2026, with a wider rollout planned after the event. 

The launch positions Spawn as a response to the broader vibecoding trend, which has made no‑code and agent‑based development common in traditional software but has not previously produced an equivalent tool tailored to decentralized applications.

The platform is built to address the complexity of Web3 development, where creating even simple decentralized applications typically requires expertise in Solidity, security auditing, compilation pipelines, deployment processes, wallet integration, and frontend engineering. 

Spawn aims to remove these barriers by allowing users to describe an application in plain language, after which the system generates the smart contracts, compiles and deploys them to the Sonic testnet, and produces a complete frontend with wallet connectivity. 

Through Spawny, an integrated conversational AI agent, users can refine logic, adjust interfaces, or add features through iterative natural‑language prompts, reducing development time from weeks to minutes.

Spawn Demonstration Highlights The Chain’s High‑Speed Infrastructure

At ETHDenver, Sonic Labs demonstrated the platform by generating a fully playable Snake game with an on‑chain leaderboard from a single prompt. The game is currently accessible at snake.soniclabs.com, and attendees were invited to compete for top leaderboard positions and event merchandise. 

The company emphasized that Spawn is built to take advantage of the Sonic blockchain’s high throughput, EVM compatibility, near‑instant finality, and low transaction costs, making it suitable for interactive applications such as games, NFT collections, DeFi tools, DAOs, and payment systems.

A preview version of Spawn is already live, with a closed beta scheduled to begin shortly and a broader public release to follow

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

When Should We Expect The Next ‘Greed’ Zone? Crypto Sentiment And Timing In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

New AI‑Powered Shopping Feature Marks Reddit’s First Major Step Toward Community‑Driven Commerce Integration

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

Tokenization, Transparency, And Institutional Demand Dominate Discussion At HSC’s ‘Capital Is Selective Again’ Panel

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

How CoinEasy Is Redefining Web3 Onboarding In Korea’s Fast Evolving Crypto Landscape

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

When Should We Expect The Next ‘Greed’ Zone? Crypto Sentiment And Timing In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

New AI‑Powered Shopping Feature Marks Reddit’s First Major Step Toward Community‑Driven Commerce Integration

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

Circle Expands USDC Infrastructure With Nanopayments Launch, Aiming At AI Agents And Digital Payments

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

Vitalik Buterin Links FOCIL And EIP‑8141 As Core Pillars Of Upcoming Hegota Upgrade

by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
When Should We Expect The Next ‘Greed’ Zone? Crypto Sentiment And Timing In 2026
Markets News Report Technology
When Should We Expect The Next ‘Greed’ Zone? Crypto Sentiment And Timing In 2026
by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026
New AI‑Powered Shopping Feature Marks Reddit’s First Major Step Toward Community‑Driven Commerce Integration
Business News Report Technology
New AI‑Powered Shopping Feature Marks Reddit’s First Major Step Toward Community‑Driven Commerce Integration
by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026
Tokenization, Transparency, And Institutional Demand Dominate Discussion At HSC’s ‘Capital Is Selective Again’ Panel
Hack Seasons Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
Tokenization, Transparency, And Institutional Demand Dominate Discussion At HSC’s ‘Capital Is Selective Again’ Panel
by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026
How CoinEasy Is Redefining Web3 Onboarding In Korea’s Fast Evolving Crypto Landscape
Interview Business Technology
How CoinEasy Is Redefining Web3 Onboarding In Korea’s Fast Evolving Crypto Landscape
by Alisa Davidson
February 20, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.