Solana Releases ‘Internet Capital Markets’ Roadmap Focused On Application-Controlled Execution

In Brief Solana Foundation has unveiled its “Internet Capital Markets” roadmap, centered on Application-Controlled Execution, with a phased strategy to enable high-performance, on-chain markets rivaling CEXs.

Non-profit organization focused on advancing decentralization, growth, and security within the Solana network, Solana Foundation published the “Internet Capital Markets” roadmap, which was co-authored by Anatoly Yakovenko from Solana Labs, Max Resnick from Anza, Lucas Bruder from Jito Labs, Austin Federa from DoubleZero, Chris Heaney from Drift, and Kyle Samani from Multicoin Capital.

The roadmap centers on a concept known as Application-Controlled Execution (ACE) and introduces seven critical dimensions for evaluating design trade-offs: privacy versus transparency, Speedbumps versus Unrestricted Trading, Inclusion versus Finality versus Execution Latency, Colocation versus Geographic Decentralization, prioritization of Makers versus Takers, Retail versus Institutional access, and Flexible versus Opinionated design approaches, along with Hybrid versus Fully On-Chain models.

At present, the Solana mainnet is not yet optimized for Central Limit Order Books (CLOBs), although work is actively being done to address this. Teams throughout the ecosystem are collaborating across all layers of the technology stack to enable CLOBs to operate effectively on mainnet. Several improvements are expected to begin rolling out as early as next month, with additional upgrades planned over the medium and long term.

In order to support this objective in the near term, Jito Labs has introduced its Block Assembly Market (BAM), which was announced on Monday. BAM is described as a high-performance transaction processing system intended to provide Solana validators, traders, and applications with advanced tools to enhance transaction performance and value generation. Development of BAM began in late 2024 in response to the need for increased intra-slot transaction determinism. A testnet launch is anticipated within the coming days.

BAM introduces a new framework for Solana’s blockspace, turning it into an open environment where developers can create modular programs that enhance transaction processing capabilities. This allows applications to apply customizable sequencing rules for the first time, making it possible to implement CLOBs with performance comparable to traditional exchanges. These CLOB plugins operate within the BAM system and utilize both on-chain and off-chain logic, ensuring transparency and deterministic execution. Unlike conventional methods that often require modifications to the validator client and individual business arrangements with validators, developers can integrate their CLOB functionality directly into BAM via a plugin, gaining immediate access to Solana’s global on-chain infrastructure. This approach ensures that trades are cryptographically verified and sequenced in a transparent manner from the outset.

The BAM system is designed to create value for all participants in the ecosystem. Validators are incentivized with enhanced earnings through improved block construction. End users benefit from more efficient, cost-effective, and dependable transaction execution. For professional traders, BAM’s open-source architecture and verifiable mechanics are intended to establish greater confidence in Solana’s infrastructure by promoting fairness and eliminating opaque practices or undisclosed arrangements. The platform aims to generate compounding network effects, supporting a cycle of continued innovation and utility.

BAM is scheduled to begin its rollout in late July. As deployment progresses, it is expected to enhance the trading experience on Solana, bringing it closer to the functionality and reliability typically associated with centralized exchanges.

Solana Foundation Outlines Medium- And Long-Term Roadmap Focusing On Alpenglow, DoubleZero, APE, MCL, And Protocol-Level ACE

In the medium term, within an estimated timeframe of the next three to nine months, several known projects that are actively progressing are anticipated to go live on the Solana mainnet between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Among these are DoubleZero, a high-performance, dedicated fiber network specifically engineered for distributed systems, which aims to enable blockchain platforms such as Solana to achieve levels of throughput and latency that exceed the capabilities of the public internet. Another notable development is Alpenglow, a newly designed consensus protocol for the Solana network. While the current consensus mechanism achieves finality in approximately 32 slots (around 12.8 seconds), Alpenglow is expected to reduce this to between one and two slots, or roughly 150 milliseconds.

Both initiatives are intended to complement and strengthen Solana’s existing network architecture.

In the longer term, looking ahead toward 2027, several projects currently under development by core contributors at Anza and other participants across the broader ecosystem are expected to focus on enhancing Solana’s infrastructure. One of the key areas of advancement is the implementation of Multiple Concurrent Leaders (MCL), which aims to address the limitations of the Single Leader Problem. While the chain is currently able to manage transaction ordering by enforcing reordering during the replay stage, this approach does not fully prevent validators from selectively including or excluding transactions to influence final ordering outcomes in their favor.

The proposed MCL solution involves expanding the number of leaders who can simultaneously contribute transactions during a given leader window. This structure minimizes the possibility of any single leader exercising control over execution outcomes, as censored transactions may be included by others operating within the same window.

When transactions are prioritized and ordered within a block, applications gain flexibility in managing sequencing. By referencing the priority fee, they can execute conditional logic accordingly. This architecture makes it straightforward to implement mechanisms such as cancel prioritization. Additionally, with further innovation from developers, it becomes possible to support more complex configurations, including application-level auctions.

Solana also intends to further develop ACE to support the creation and operation of highly liquid on-chain markets.

