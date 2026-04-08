en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
April 08, 2026

SOL Strategies Secures Darklake Labs In $1.2M Deal, Expanding Blockchain Expertise And Research Capabilities

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 08, 2026 at 4:19 am Updated: April 08, 2026 at 4:19 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 08, 2026 at 4:19 am

In Brief

SOL Strategies announces the acquisition of Darklake Labs for $1.2 million, with payment in cash and common shares, to enhance its focus on zero-knowledge technology within the Solana ecosystem.

SOL Strategies Secures Darklake Labs in $1.2M Deal, Expanding Blockchain Expertise and Research Capabilities

SOL Strategies, a Canadian investment firm focused on the Solana ecosystem, has announced an agreement to acquire Darklake Labs, a Solana-native startup specializing in zero-knowledge technology, for $1.2 million. The deal will be primarily settled in common shares, with $200,000 in cash and the remainder in shares of SOL Strategies.

Darklake, which has developed a zero-knowledge proof system called Zyga for the Solana blockchain, enables private transactions and eliminates issues such as front-running and sandwich attacks. The startup has gained attention in the DeFi community, placing second in the DeFi track of the Solana Radar Global Hackathon. It was also accepted into the Colosseum Accelerator and has established academic partnerships with two universities in Brazil. Darklake is currently in the process of filing a patent for its technology.

Following the acquisition, the core team from Darklake will join SOL Strategies. Vitor Py Braga, the CEO and technical founder of Darklake, brings significant infrastructure engineering experience from his time at Meta and IBM. Amber Hales, co-founder and COO, has nearly a decade of compliance expertise from her roles at Coinbase and Coincover. Tiago Alves, Darklake’s Head of ZK Research and an academic professor, will lead the company’s expanded research and development efforts.

SOL Strategies Acquires Darklake Labs For $1.2M, Deal Includes Common Shares And Four-Month Lock-Up

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and the common shares issued as part of the payment will be subject to a statutory four-month lock-up period. The purchase price of $1.2 million reflects both the innovative nature of Darklake’s technology and the strategic value it brings to SOL Strategies, which is focused on supporting the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

SOL Strategies, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL and NASDAQ as STKE, is dedicated to investing in blockchain innovations and providing infrastructure solutions to drive the next generation of decentralized applications on the Solana blockchain.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Morph Report Predicts Stablecoin Market To Reach $312B By 2025, Fueling Global Financial Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
April 08, 2026

Stabble Urges Users To Withdraw Liquidity Following Discovery Of Former North Korean Developer

by Alisa Davidson
April 08, 2026

From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Morph Report Predicts Stablecoin Market To Reach $312B By 2025, Fueling Global Financial Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
April 08, 2026

Stabble Urges Users To Withdraw Liquidity Following Discovery Of Former North Korean Developer

by Alisa Davidson
April 08, 2026

Wintermute: Bitcoin Holds Around $67K Ahead Of Hormuz Strait Deadline

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response

by Alisa Davidson
April 07, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Morph Report Predicts Stablecoin Market To Reach $312B By 2025, Fueling Global Financial Infrastructure
Business News Report
Morph Report Predicts Stablecoin Market To Reach $312B By 2025, Fueling Global Financial Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
April 8, 2026
Stabble Urges Users To Withdraw Liquidity Following Discovery Of Former North Korean Developer
News Report Technology
Stabble Urges Users To Withdraw Liquidity Following Discovery Of Former North Korean Developer
by Alisa Davidson
April 8, 2026
From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape
Interview Business Markets Technology
From Gray Zone To Wall Street: Spartan Group’s Co-Founder On How Crypto’s M&A Boom Is Reshaping The Global Finance Landscape
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now
Opinion Technology
AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now
by Alisa Davidson
April 7, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.