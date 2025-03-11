SKALE’s Vision for a Scalable and Accessible Future

In Brief SKALE’s gas-free, high-performance blockchain is revolutionizing Web3 by enhancing scalability, accessibility, and adoption across gaming, AI, and DeFi while eliminating barriers for developers and users.

Scalability and accessibility remain critical challenges for developers and users of Web3. SKALE, a leading blockchain network, is tackling these issues head-on with its gas-free, high-performance infrastructure. In this interview, we sit down with Andrew Saunders, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at SKALE, to discuss the latest innovations, trends, and opportunities shaping the future of Web3.

Andrew shares insights on SKALE’s groundbreaking partnership with Unity, the role of AI in blockchain development, and how eliminating gas fees is transforming industries like gaming and DeFi. He also sheds light on the biggest pain points for Web3 developers, upcoming features in SKALE’s roadmap, and his vision for the blockchain ecosystem in the next five years.

What are some of the most exciting developer tools or SDKs available for those looking to build on SKALE?

One of the tools I’m most excited about is the Unity SDK. SKALE is actually the only blockchain that has a formal partnership with Unity. In a way, we incubate Web3 games together on an annual basis.

SKALE’s integration with Unity really empowers game developers to build and scale games without gas fees while leveraging best-in-class tools. When we think about top-tier blockchain gaming, not every component of a game needs to be on-chain. Unity, as one of the best gaming engines, enables incredible gaming experiences that are both fun and entertaining.

What’s the most exciting dApp built on SKALE right now?

While SKALE is widely known as a leading gaming blockchain, we also have a robust AI ecosystem. One of the dApps I’m particularly excited about is called Exorde. Unlike many AI dApps in the Web3 space, we actually have AI dApps that are building fully on-chain. Exorde is a decentralized information marketplace that scans and analyzes global public data sources, such as news and social forums.

It performs real-time data processing, collecting global information in a decentralized manner while eliminating censorship and bias. It also provides AI-driven insights, using machine learning to detect sentiment, trends, and even misinformation in real time. Thanks to SKALE’s zero-fee model, Exorde can run complex data processing and frequent transactions on-chain at no cost, making it highly scalable and efficient. In fact, Exorde has its own dedicated chain on SKALE.

SKALE focuses heavily on eliminating gas fees. How does this impact industries like Web3 gaming?

One of the key advantages of Web2 is the ability to create familiar and user-friendly front-end experiences. Blockchain, on the other hand, still presents a lot of friction and barriers to entry, such as setting up wallets and processing transactions. With SKALE, being gas-free allows us to effectively hide the complexity of blockchain technology.

That’s why we call ourselves the “gas-free invisible blockchain.” For game developers, this is a game-changer. Many developers use Unity’s engine to build games that are distributed on platforms like the Epic Games Store, where players can simply download and start playing—without the usual Web3 barriers like setting up wallets or worrying about transaction fees.

What are some of the biggest pain points Web3 developers face today?

One of the biggest challenges is user onboarding. There is still significant friction for the average user when entering the crypto space. SKALE’s gas-free model not only benefits developers by eliminating high and unpredictable costs but also allows them to create seamless, invisible experiences that make onboarding much easier.

Another major pain point is scalability. SKALE is a high-throughput blockchain, meaning that if a dApp has 10,000 users today but expects to grow to 20 million users in the future, the network can support that growth without congestion, slow transactions, or lag. Many blockchains that lack high throughput struggle with crashes or long transaction processing times, which isn’t an issue with SKALE.

What’s your take on the role of AI in blockchain development? Do you see SKALE integrating with AI-driven technologies, such as AI agents?

I actually come from the AI and machine learning space at Amazon, so I’ve been working in AI for years. One major development we’ll see is AI-powered smart contracts—models integrated with smart contracts that enable automated, dynamic on-chain decisions.

Another area is AI-driven NPCs in gaming, which can adapt to a player’s skill level and behavior, creating a more immersive experience. Some of our developers on SKALE are already working on AI-driven NPCs that act more like real players, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

How can non-technical users benefit from SKALE? What are the biggest use cases they should be paying attention to?

First and foremost, SKALE’s gas-free model makes blockchain and crypto much more accessible. We frequently hear from users that SKALE was significantly easier to onboard compared to other blockchains. Gas fees are another major factor. In many parts of the world, gas fees can be a meaningful expense, making blockchain usage less accessible.

SKALE removes that barrier, making blockchain available to everyone. This impacts various use cases—gaming, DeFi, staking, and NFTs. Players can enjoy games without transaction fees, DeFi users can swap and provide liquidity without paying gas fees, and NFT users can mint and trade assets without additional costs.

What Web3 trends can we expect this year, and how do they differ from last year’s?

AI is becoming a dominant trend, and rightfully so. We’ll see more convergence between AI and blockchain, leading to AI-powered apps and decentralized AI models. Another key trend is mass adoption. Gaming, in particular, has the potential to bring a significant number of users on-chain.

As regulatory clarity improves, we’ll likely see major gaming studios experimenting with blockchain technology. Additionally, institutional adoption is increasing. More institutions are exploring crypto, and as regulations become clearer, we’ll see even greater participation.

What new features or innovations can the community expect in SKALE’s roadmap this year?

We’ll be launching a new roadmap soon. One of the biggest upcoming developments is SKALE V4, which will introduce significant upgrades. If you look at our previous upgrade, it made SKALE even faster and more cost-efficient. We also plan to expand beyond gaming, exploring new sectors that can benefit both users and developers. Expect some exciting announcements in the near future.

Where do you see SKALE in five years, and how do you think the blockchain ecosystem will evolve by then?

I see SKALE as one of the best consumer-facing blockchains. As more large Web2 businesses look to move on-chain or integrate blockchain elements, SKALE’s gas-free and seamless experience will be highly attractive. Take Amazon, for example—if they wanted to bring their Prime membership program on-chain, SKALE would be the ideal platform because it eliminates friction for users.

AI-driven blockchain automation will also continue to grow, with more AI agents, predictive smart contracts, and autonomous dApps emerging. Gaming will remain a major driver, and we expect to see more Web2 developers and studios transitioning into Web3. Finally, regulatory clarity will play a crucial role in driving mainstream adoption, helping Web3 become a fundamental part of global commerce, entertainment, and technological infrastructure.

