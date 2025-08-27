SKALE Launches SocialFi Incubator To Support Founders Building Scalable, Gas-Free Web3 Apps

In Brief SKALE has launched the SocialFi Incubator to provide funding, mentorship, and resources to founders developing scalable, gas-free Web3 social applications.

Gas-free blockchain network SKALE announced the launch of the SocialFi Incubator, a program aimed at supporting founders developing the next wave of viral Web3 applications. The initiative seeks to provide funding, mentorship, and resources to help teams bring ambitious ideas to market.

While Web2 platforms have achieved global reach, they have also highlighted issues such as centralized control, extractive business models, and limited user empowerment. Web3 offers a framework emphasizing ownership, transparency, and community participation, yet the industry is still seeking a social application that can match the scale and engagement of major Web2 platforms.

As one of the top five blockchains globally by transaction volume and active wallets, SKALE is positioned to assist SocialFi developers with a high-performance environment that includes zero gas fees and fast transaction finality. The incubator is currently inviting one to two teams to participate, with the aim of transforming innovative concepts into scalable products capable of reaching millions of users.

The SKALE SocialFi Incubator targets teams prepared to innovate rapidly within the Web3 social space. The program is seeking founders and teams with a proven record of delivering projects, those committed to working full-time on early-stage initiatives, and individuals with strong interest or experience in Web3 and SocialFi, who are driven by creativity and a focus on product-market fit.

Participants in the incubator will gain pre-seed funding to support initial development, guidance from SKALE’s network of engineers, go-to-market specialists, and recruiters, as well as direct connections to venture capital firms and core contributors to the FAIR and SKALE ecosystems. Support can be structured flexibly, either through a SAFE with milestone-based grants or full program backing, providing founders the resources needed to scale successfully.

Applications are currently open and require candidates to provide information about their background, previous projects, and approach to building a SocialFi product. The program is designed to enable teams to transform innovative concepts into widely adopted Web3 applications.

