en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
March 03, 2025

Scaling Web3 Infrastructure with ICN Protocol

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: March 03, 2025 at 12:27 am Updated: March 03, 2025 at 12:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 03, 2025 at 12:27 am

In Brief

Kai Wawrzinek, Co-Founder of ICN, unveils how ICN is fusing Web3 with enterprise-grade cloud services, using tokenized incentives to scale a decentralized network and power the future of AI-driven infrastructure.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong, Kai Wawrzinek, Co-Founder of ICN Protocol, shared how ICN is merging Web3 technology with enterprise-grade cloud services to create a scalable, high-performance, and decentralized infrastructure. With the upcoming launch of the Impossible Cloud Network token, ICN aims to incentivize global resource participation, enable secure transactions, and disrupt traditional cloud services.

How ICN Ensures High Performance

Building a decentralized cloud infrastructure that can compete with traditional providers like AWS and Google Cloud requires more than just decentralization—it demands enterprise-grade performance and reliability.

“I’ve built a decentralized infrastructure for 500 million users before, and scaling Web3 cloud services requires meticulous attention to detail in both hardware and software layers,” Wawrzinek explained.

ICN achieves this by leveraging tier-two and tier-three data centers worldwide, with over 10,000 data centers in Germany alone and thousands more across Europe, the US, and beyond. By efficiently interconnecting these resources, ICN ensures that its decentralized cloud competes with, and even exceeds, traditional cloud performance.

The Role of the ICN Token in the Global Decentralized Cloud

ICN’s upcoming Impossible Cloud Network token (ICNT) plays a crucial role in scaling decentralized cloud infrastructure. Wawrzinek emphasized that the token is the true superpower of Web3, enabling the coordination of thousands of hardware providers worldwide to create a collective network more powerful than any single corporation.

The token has multiple functions within the ecosystem. It incentivizes participation by rewarding hardware providers for contributing enterprise-grade storage and compute power. At the same time, it ensures security and accountability, as providers must stake tokens as collateral, which can be slashed in case of misconduct. The token also plays a key role in governance, allowing users to stake, restake, and vote on crucial decisions shaping the network’s growth.

Tokenomics – Managing Growth and Value Over Time

ICN plans to mint up to 300 million additional ICNT tokens over the first five years, but the decision to release them will be governed by the community. Wawrzinek explained that the token supply is not fixed but rather a function of network growth. If additional tokens are ever released, it will only happen in response to an exponential expansion of the network, ensuring that the token’s inherent value grows alongside demand. This approach prevents unnecessary dilution and keeps the ecosystem both sustainable and scalable.

The Foundation for a Decentralized AI-Driven Internet

ICN’s long-term vision extends beyond decentralized storage and compute, aiming to build the infrastructure for the next-generation internet. Wawrzinek described this as an open, permissionless, and composable ecosystem designed to power AI, machine-to-machine transactions, and decentralized applications. This infrastructure could be the foundation for AI-driven cloud services, decentralized machine learning models, next-generation financial systems, and cross-industry automation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Future of DeFi Credit and TrueFi’s Game-Changing Approach

by Victoria d'Este
March 03, 2025

CoinShares Reports $2.9B Outflow From Digital Asset Investment Products Last Week

by Alisa Davidson
March 03, 2025

Why CoinEx Believes DeFi and Traditional Finance Can Coexist

by Victoria d'Este
March 03, 2025

Fixed-Rate Lending Will Change DeFi Forever, and Here’s Why

by Victoria d'Este
March 03, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinShares Reports $2.9B Outflow From Digital Asset Investment Products Last Week

by Alisa Davidson
March 03, 2025

Bybit And Tether Kick Off Derivatives Trading Challenge, Offering Participants Chance To Win Up To 500K USDT

by Alisa Davidson
March 03, 2025

Gitcoin Set To Launch zkSync Community Program With 5M ZK In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
March 03, 2025

Gate Research Unveils New Report On Gate.io Pilot Model For Enhanced On-Chain Trading

by Alisa Davidson
March 03, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
The Future of DeFi Credit and TrueFi’s Game-Changing Approach
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
The Future of DeFi Credit and TrueFi’s Game-Changing Approach
by Victoria d'Este
March 3, 2025
CoinShares Reports $2.9B Outflow From Digital Asset Investment Products Last Week
Business Markets News Report Technology
CoinShares Reports $2.9B Outflow From Digital Asset Investment Products Last Week
by Alisa Davidson
March 3, 2025
Why CoinEx Believes DeFi and Traditional Finance Can Coexist
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Why CoinEx Believes DeFi and Traditional Finance Can Coexist
by Victoria d'Este
March 3, 2025
Fixed-Rate Lending Will Change DeFi Forever, and Here’s Why
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Fixed-Rate Lending Will Change DeFi Forever, and Here’s Why
by Victoria d'Este
March 3, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.