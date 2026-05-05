RWA SUMMIT Dubai Concludes, Marking A Defining Milestone For Institutional Tokenization

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief RWA SUMMIT Dubai 2026 highlighted growing institutional adoption of tokenization, regulatory progress, and global collaboration, positioning Dubai as a key hub in digital finance and on-chain markets.

Dubai reaffirmed its expanding position as a global centre for digital finance on May 1, 2026, as RWA SUMMIT Dubai convened regulators, institutional investors, founders, and infrastructure leaders at Uptown Tower (DMCC). The event formed part of RWA WEEK, a broader international initiative aimed at connecting emerging real-world asset tokenization ecosystems and supporting coordination between jurisdictions advancing regulatory frameworks and institutional blockchain adoption.

The Dubai edition followed earlier developments in Asia, where RWA SUMMIT Hong Kong highlighted that real-world asset tokenization had progressed beyond early-stage experimentation. In Dubai, discussions reflected a comparable level of maturity, with attention shifting away from theoretical applications toward execution-focused topics such as regulatory readiness, capital deployment, interoperability across financial systems, and operational considerations involved in scaling tokenized real assets.

The summit brought together more than 400 senior participants, alongside over 1,500 ecosystem registrations representing financial institutions, venture capital firms, technology providers, policymakers, and asset issuers. The composition of attendees was described as indicative of a broader institutional transition, in which tokenization is increasingly viewed as financial infrastructure rather than experimental innovation.

The program opened with “The State of RWA Tokenization — UAE and Global,” presented by Anton Golub of RWALabs.ae, who outlined regulatory developments positioning the UAE as one of the faster-moving jurisdictions in the tokenized asset space. This was followed by the regulatory panel “Rules Before Rails: Building RWA Regulatory Framework in the UAE,” moderated by Irina Heaver of NeosLegal.co and RWALabs.ae, with participation from Ruben Bombardi of VARA, Talal Tabbaa of CoinMENA, and Belal Jassoma of DMCC. The discussion emphasized the importance of legal clarity and coordinated oversight as foundational elements for sustainable innovation.

A key address titled “Welcome to the Capital of RWA Tokenization” was delivered by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. The keynote highlighted Dubai’s strategy of combining regulatory openness with institutional structure, a combination positioned as increasingly attractive to global capital and Web3 participants.

Ecosystem development was further examined in the panel “How to RWA: Creating the Ecosystem that Actually Works,” moderated by Maria Vovchok of Dubai Blockchain Centre, featuring Philip Caspers-Pabst (ZIGChain), Alex Scott (Superteam UAE), and Zaher El Orm (DMCC). Speakers discussed requirements for scaling tokenization beyond isolated pilots, including coordination between infrastructure providers, regulators, developers, and traditional financial institutions.

A fireside conversation titled “Bridging TradFi and RWA with Decentralized Finance (DeFi)” included participation from Charles d’Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation, a Strategic Partner of both RWA SUMMIT Dubai and the upcoming RWA SUMMIT Singapore scheduled for October 9. Moderated by Anton Golub (RWALabs.ae), the session examined the convergence between decentralized finance systems and traditional capital markets as tokenized real-world assets gain traction.

The 2026 edition also featured mb.io, the Web3 division of MultiBank Group, as co-host. Operating under 18 global regulatory licences, including VARA Dubai and ASIC Australia, the entity presented its perspective on regulated digital finance. During the summit, Travis Wright, Chief Innovation and Web3 Marketing Officer at mb.io, delivered a keynote titled “The FOURTH Web,” focusing on the shift toward tokenized ownership structures and regulated digital infrastructure, with emphasis on collaboration between Web3 development and regulatory systems.

Institutional Tokenization Gains Momentum As Global Finance Moves Toward On-Chain Infrastructure

Across sessions, recurring themes included the institutionalisation of tokenization, the digitisation of assets such as financial instruments, commodities, and real estate, as well as the evolution of settlement systems and the role of artificial intelligence in managing tokenized ecosystems.

The speaker lineup included representatives from organisations such as Al Fardan Ventures, DMCC, VARA, Fasset, dYdX Foundation, KAST, CoinMENA, Solana Superteam Middle East, Mastercard, PRYPCO, NewTribe Capital, ZIGChain, SC Ventures, and RockawayX, among others active in the global tokenization sector.

Reflecting on the outcome of the summit, Ivan V. Ivanov, Founder of UVECON.VC and Co-Host of RWA WEEK, noted that the discussions in Dubai confirmed a structural shift in global finance. “We are seeing institutions move from observation to implementation. The collaboration emerging between Asia and the Middle East is becoming one of the most important growth corridors for tokenized financial infrastructure.”

Irina Heaver, Founder of NeosLegal and Founding Member of RWALabs.ae, added that the UAE’s regulatory progress is now translating into real deployment. “Tokenization succeeds when law, capital and technology evolve together. Dubai has built the foundation that allows founders and institutions to operate with clarity, confidence, and long-term vision.”

RWA SUMMIT Dubai was co-hosted by UVECON.VC, RWALabs.ae, and mb.io, with strategic partners including dYdX Foundation, NeosLegal, NewTribe Capital, and LynxCap Investments, while Forbes acted as media partner. The event concluded with the observation that tokenization is transitioning into an institutional phase, with Dubai positioned as a key hub in its development.

The RWA WEEK initiative is scheduled to continue in Singapore from October 5–9, 2026, where further discussions on institutional tokenization are expected to take place.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

