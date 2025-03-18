en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 18, 2025

Roblox Unveils Cube 3D: An Open-Source AI For Generating 3D Objects And Scenes From Text Prompts

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 18, 2025 at 9:31 am Updated: March 18, 2025 at 9:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 18, 2025 at 9:31 am

In Brief

Roblox has released and open-sourced Cube 3D, an AI model designed to generate 3D objects and environments from text prompts.

Roblox Unveils Cube 3D: An Open-Source AI For Generating 3D Objects And

Online gaming platform and game development system Roblox announced the release and open-source availability of Cube 3D, an AI model designed to generate 3D objects and environments from text prompts. 

Cube 3D will serve as the foundation for many of the AI tools Roblox plans to develop in the future, including advanced scene-generation tools. Over time, it will evolve into a multimodal model, incorporating text, images, video, and other forms of input, and will integrate with Roblox’s existing AI creation tools. The AI model is capable of generating 3D models and environments directly from text descriptions and, in the future, from images as well. 

In order to create a truly immersive 3D world, it is essential to design fully functional structures—such as garages to drive into, stands to sit in, and podiums for victory lanes. To achieve this, Roblox has drawn inspiration from advanced models that are trained on text tokens to predict the next token and form a sentence. The innovation is based on this same principle. Roblox has developed the ability to tokenize 3D objects and recognize shapes as tokens, training Cube 3D to predict the next shape token in order to build complete 3D objects. When extended to full scene generation, Cube 3D predicts the layout and recursively predicts the shapes to complete that layout. Users can fine-tune, develop plugins for, or train Cube 3D using their own data to meet their specific needs.

Roblox Innovates Object Creation With 3D Tokenization 

The primary technical challenge was linking text and images with 3D shapes. The  key innovation is 3D tokenization, which allows the platform to represent 3D objects as tokens, similar to how text is represented as tokens. This enables Roblox to predict the next shape in the same way language models predict the next word in a sentence.

In order to achieve 3D generation, Roblox has developed a unified architecture for autoregressive generation, which includes generating single objects, completing shapes, and designing multi-object or scene layouts. Autoregressive transformers are neural networks that use previous inputs to predict the next component. This architecture supports both scalability and multimodal compatibility, allowing the model to handle various types of input (text, visuals, audio, and 3D). Roblox is open-sourcing this model, and in this initial phase, creators will be able to generate 3D objects from text prompts. In the future, it aims for creators to generate entire scenes using multiple input types.

For training the generative pretrained transformer (GPT) for shape creation, Roblox uses discrete 3D shape tokens, aligning them with text prompts. This novel approach positions us to create fully playable 3D scenes in the future.

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that allows users to design, develop, and play games created by other users. It provides a vast virtual environment where individuals can create and share interactive 3D experiences, ranging from simple games to complex virtual worlds.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

HashKey Capital Secures Type 1 License From SFC, Expanding Crypto Accessibility In Hong Kong

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

Exploring The AI Agent Creation Landscape With ElizaOS, Virtuals, And Mindscraft

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

CrossFi Publishes 2025 Survey Report On Global Crypto Adoption And Web3 Banking

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

HashKey Capital Secures Type 1 License From SFC, Expanding Crypto Accessibility In Hong Kong

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

CrossFi Publishes 2025 Survey Report On Global Crypto Adoption And Web3 Banking

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

Binance HODLer Airdrops Introduces Bubblemaps, Enabling Users To Earn BMT Through Retroactive BNB Simple Earn Subscriptions

by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
HashKey Capital Secures Type 1 License From SFC, Expanding Crypto Accessibility In Hong Kong
News Report Technology
HashKey Capital Secures Type 1 License From SFC, Expanding Crypto Accessibility In Hong Kong
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025
Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity
News Report Technology
Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025
Exploring The AI Agent Creation Landscape With ElizaOS, Virtuals, And Mindscraft
Opinion Technology
Exploring The AI Agent Creation Landscape With ElizaOS, Virtuals, And Mindscraft
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025
CrossFi Publishes 2025 Survey Report On Global Crypto Adoption And Web3 Banking
News Report Technology
CrossFi Publishes 2025 Survey Report On Global Crypto Adoption And Web3 Banking
by Alisa Davidson
March 18, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.