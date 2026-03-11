Ripple Secures Path To Australian Financial Services License, Expanding APAC Regulatory Reach

In Brief Ripple is set to secure an Australian Financial Services License to expand its regulated presence in the Asia Pacific region, enhancing its global payment services with blockchain-based solutions.

Ripple, a company that provides blockchain-based solutions for both traditional and digital finance, has revealed its intention to secure an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). This move marks a significant step in expanding the company’s regulated presence across the Asia Pacific region.

The AFSL will allow Ripple to enhance its payment services in Australia, offering financial institutions, fintech companies, and enterprises more efficient and faster cross-border value transfer options, all while adhering to established regulatory standards.

According to Fiona Murray, Ripple’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific, securing the license is a critical part of the company’s strategy to deliver secure and compliant solutions on a global scale. She emphasized that Australia is a key market for Ripple, and obtaining the AFSL will strengthen the company’s ability to scale its Ripple Payments offering across the region. By utilizing blockchain technology and digital assets, Ripple aims to provide customers with faster, more transparent, and reliable ways to move value internationally. Ripple remains committed to working closely with regulators to foster the next phase of digital asset infrastructure growth.

Strengthening Global Payment Solutions

Ripple’s acquisition of BC Payments Australia Pty Ltd, which is still pending the completion of standard processes, will enable the company to secure its AFSL. This acquisition is expected to enhance Ripple’s capacity to offer a fully licensed, end-to-end platform for global fund transfers. With the AFSL in place, Ripple Payments will be able to manage the entire lifecycle of a transaction, from onboarding and compliance to funding, foreign exchange, liquidity management, and final payouts. The platform will integrate both traditional banking systems and digital assets to facilitate these processes.

By gaining the AFSL, Ripple will have the ability to directly oversee settlement processes, connect clients with local payout partners, and optimize transaction routing. This will lead to faster settlement times, improved transparency, and reduced counterparty risks. Customers will be able to access Ripple’s infrastructure through a single integration, without the need to manage multiple intermediaries or complex blockchain systems.

Ripple’s payments volume in the Asia Pacific region saw significant growth in 2025, nearly doubling compared to the previous year, reflecting strong momentum within the region. The company has been working with leading financial institutions modernizing their payment infrastructure, including a range of Australian clients such as Hai Ha Money Transfer, Novatti Group, Stables, Caleb & Brown, Flash Payments, and Independent Reserve.

Currently, Ripple holds more than 75 regulatory licenses globally, positioning itself as one of the most licensed cryptocurrency companies. This extensive level of regulatory oversight distinguishes Ripple from many other digital asset firms, providing it with a robust foundation to scale its solutions as institutions transition from legacy systems to modern digital asset infrastructures. The company continues to engage with regulators and policymakers throughout the region and is actively involved in initiatives such as Project Acacia, led by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre.

