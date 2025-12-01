Ripple Advances Cross-Border Payment Solutions With Enhanced Regulatory Scope In Singapore

In Brief Ripple has received MAS approval to expand its Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore to offer broader regulated payment services with digital payment tokens and cross-border infrastructure.

Financial‑technology firm Ripple announced that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has approved an expanded scope of payment activities under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence held by its Singapore subsidiary, Ripple Markets APAC Pte. Ltd. (RMA). This enhancement allows Ripple to extend its regulated payment services and provide greater value to customers in Singapore, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and strong partnerships.

Ripple Payments merges digital payment tokens (DPTs) and a global payout network to deliver fast, transparent, and reliable cross‑border transactions and on/off ramps for banks, crypto firms, and fintechs worldwide. Through a fully licensed, end‑to‑end infrastructure, Ripple manages the blockchain and operational complexity so businesses can launch digital payment services swiftly, without bearing the cost or burden of infrastructure development or maintenance.

By leveraging DPTs such as RLUSD and XRP, Ripple enables settlement in minutes, avoiding the expense and operational overhead associated with traditional payments infrastructure. The platform simplifies onboarding by providing a single trusted interface that supports the entire payment flow — collection, holding, token swapping, and payout — removing the need for multiple partners or complex banking relationships.

Singapore has played a central role in Ripple’s global operations since the company established its Asia‑Pacific headquarters there in 2017. MAS is regarded as a global leader in digital asset regulation, offering a forward‑looking framework for financial institutions; Singapore was among the first jurisdictions worldwide to develop a comprehensive regulatory approach to digital assets.

Ripple Accelerates Global Expansion After Securing Full Crypto‑Payments Licence In Dubai

Ripple is a financial‑technology company offering cryptocurrency solutions to businesses. Its Ripple Payments service leverages blockchain technology to enable cross‑border payments that are faster, more transparent, and broadly accessible. Ripple Custody provides clients with a secure method to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company delivers a global, multi‑asset prime brokerage service for institutional clients. Across these offerings, Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD and the cryptocurrency XRP are used to improve the efficiency of traditional finance and to enable new methods of utilising digital assets.

The firm is expanding its global presence, supported by a series of new regulatory approvals and institutional partnerships. In March 2025, the company received a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer regulated crypto‑payments and services within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking its first licence in the Middle East. Furthermore, in June 2025, the DFSA officially approved Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD for use in the DIFC, allowing it to be integrated into its licensed payments platform and offered to other DFSA‑registered firms.

