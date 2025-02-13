QCP Capital: Jerome Powell To Maintain Cautious Stance On Rate Cuts, Market Participants Await Donald Trump’s Response To Higher CPI

In Brief QCP Capital’s latest market analysis suggests that market participants are awaiting Donald Trump’s response to the higher CPI numbers, while anticipating that Jerome Powell will likely maintain a data-dependent approach before cutting rates.

Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm QCP Capital released its latest market analysis, noting that buying the dip was the key trade following the release of post-consumer price index (CPI) data. The headline CPI exceeded expectations, while core CPI also showed a slight increase, causing a shift in market expectations. The Federal Reserve is now expected to delay its first rate cut of the year until December, which led to a sharp market sell-off.

Bitcoin dropped from $96,500 to $94,000, with $163 million worth of long positions liquidated. However, BTC regained momentum at the $94,000 level and surged back to $98,000 during the New York session, posting a 4.4% gain.

QCP Capital also highlighted that on the options side, market sentiment continues to favor call options, especially with expirations set for this Friday. Call options with strike prices between $97,000 and $100,000 were the most active in the last 24 hours.

Looking at the broader market outlook, QCP Capital suggests that market participants are awaiting Donald Trump’s response to the higher CPI numbers. It remains unclear whether he will continue advocating for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve or support a more cautious, data-driven approach. With his “soft-landing” legacy on the line, QCP Capital anticipates that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely maintain his conservative stance and stick with a data-dependent approach before cutting rates.

Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $96,000 Mark, While Altcoins Drive Market Growth

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $96,269, reflecting a modest increase of 0.06% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s intraday low and high were recorded at $94,246 and $98,073, respectively. Bitcoin’s market dominance saw a slight dip of 0.49% in the last 24 hours, now standing at 59.88%, indicating that altcoins were the main drivers of market gains during this period. ETH, XRP, and SOL all experienced gains during the intraday trading session. Notably, CAKE stood out as the top performer, skyrocketing by an impressive 59%.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose by 0.90%, reaching $3.19 trillion. Additionally, global market volume surged by 33.45%, now totaling $134.72 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

